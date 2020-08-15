Trashed treasure: Volunteer diver cleans abused local hot springs

But the last two years, Czorny and others have noticed an uptick in people abusing the place.

“The trash has been just, it’s unbelievable what’s gone on there,” Czorny said. “It’s turned into a party zone. People kept throwing underwater diving lights into the lagoon. We find broken bottles, cans, all sorts of trash and we’ve overloaded trucks taking it to the dump. I got really fed up this year and considered fencing it off and enforcing no trespassing.”

Czorny said his daughter Elizabeth and son Andrew Jr. discussed the situation with him. It was Elizabeth’s idea to post about the family’s frustration with the garbage on Facebook.

“My family and I spent six hours cleaning the place up and diving into the water trying to get trash out,” the post read. “We just went up there a day ago and people have littered all over again. It’s really sad considering we are in Montana where usually people are more consciously aware about the environment and littering."

That post was shared on the Montana Hot Springs page, run by an administrator who wants to share useful discussion about all of the state’s pools.