The Montana Department of Transportation will go on the offensive against avalanches Saturday, weather permitting.
A Minuteman Aviation helicopter will drop explosives on snow-clogged slopes high on Lookout Pass, a few miles from where Interstate 90 was closed for more than a day Wednesday and Thursday.
It’ll mean intermittent closures of 15 to 30 minutes “but possibly exceeding that” for travelers in both directions, said Steve Felix, maintenance chief for MDT’s Missoula Division.
“Mother Nature kind of rules these things,” Felix said.
Avalanche experts will help guide the chopper to key spots on the “400 cut,” a section five miles into Montana where snow is prone to break loose and rumble down.
The National Weather Service has identified a break between storms from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If the weather does indeed allow, eastbound traffic will be stopped at Taft (Exit 5) and westbound at Haugan (Exit 16) while the explosive charges are dropped and, if successful, snowplows and trucks will be on hand to clean up the results.
The big snow slides that on Wednesday covered the westbound lane of I-90 a mile from the Idaho line are stabilized.
“We’re pretty sure we’re not going to see any more activity up there unless we see a whole lot more snow,” Felix said.
Those slides “took us by surprise,” said Ed Toavs, MDT’s Missoula District administrator. “At least since I can remember, I don’t recall having an issue up there.”
The 400 cut, on the other hand, “has given us fits” with both snow and rock slides, Toavs said.
Midway between the Taft exit and Saltese, the cut was made when the interstate was built in the 1970s. It's some 500 feet wide and 1,000 feet high, above a point where the highway squeezes between the steep mountainside and the St. Regis River.
An avalanche in the area buried all four lanes of the highway in the big winter storm of 1996 and threatened to do the same in 2008 and 2014. In both the latter cases, I-90 was shut down while avalanche specialists climbed high into the lodge pole forest and tossed charges into and above the snowpack. MDT cleanup crews waited for an avalanche that never came in 2008 and sprinkled only some snow and rocks on the highway in 2014.
The Missoulian reported at the time of the 2008 blasting it was the first time in state history that an interstate highway was closed in an effort to trigger a preemptive avalanche.
“I think with the helicopter they can be a little more precise,” Felix said Friday. “I’m pretty confident we’re going to see stuff come down.”
MDT brought an avalanche expert to the site after multiple avalanches occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Snow and debris were removed Thursday, but several minor slides and the likelihood of more kept the westbound lanes closed. They were opened at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Felix said the amount of snow piling up on the Montana side of the pass is “kind of hard to fathom unless you’re up there to see it. It doesn’t end.”
MDT road crews are plowing and monitoring the highway around the clock.
“They’re getting tired, but we’re OK,” he said.
Meanwhile, avalanche danger is bedeviling high-country highways across the intermountain West.
The Associated Press reported that U.S. 50 over Monarch Pass in south-central Colorado was closed Friday morning for blasting. An avalanche closed the pass earlier Friday before being cleared. In southwest Colorado, several mountain passes along U.S. 550 as well as Lizard Head Pass on Colorado 145 were closed Friday morning for avalanche control.
And in northwest Wyoming, Teton Pass west of Jackson was closed for avalanche control and U.S. 89 southwest of Jackson was closed because of an avalanche.