A team of four inspectors at the Clearwater Junction looked across the road Wednesday, where Highways 200 and 83 meet. An SUV with a canoe in tow turned right onto Highway 83.
“We’ve got a runner,” said one of the inspectors.
“No, they’re fine,” said Lindsey Bona-Eggeman, the management coordinator for Missoula County Weed District and Extension. “We cleared them earlier today.”
Since April, the inspection station has operated from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day to inspect every watercraft on the highway for invasive and potentially damaging species. It will remain open through Labor Day.
“We’re looking for all aquatic invasive species. We’re looking for dirty, musty, cruddy, slimy critters. In order to prevent the spread of them, we want boats to be clean and dry,” Bona-Eggeman said.
Although the team at Clearwater Junction inspect for any type of invasive plant or animal, preventing the spread of zebra and quagga mussels into Montana remains their top priority. Montana requires every vehicle carrying a watercraft on Highway 200 to stop for inspection. Washington, Idaho and Wyoming have similar inspection requirements.
“The inland Northwest is the last stronghold for waters clear of mussels,” Bona-Eggeman said.
In the Great Lakes, the zebra and quagga mussels coat maritime equipment, clog infrastructure and degrade the populations of native species. In 2007, the mussels, which are native to eastern Europe, began appearing in reservoirs and lakes in the Southwest.
Unlike invasive plants, which can usually be eliminated with environmentally safe chemicals, Bona-Eggeman said there is no proven way of clearing out zebra and quagga mussels once they take root.
The state expanded on its mussel detection program in 2016 after waters in Tiber Reservoir, Canyon Ferry Reservoir, Missouri River and Milk River tested positive for mussel larvae. In 2017, Montana spent $10 million to double the number of inspection check points.
Because the headwaters of the Columbia River Basin originate in Montana, states downriver depend on such efforts to prevent an infestation. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, an invasion of zebra and quagga mussels into the Columbia River in Washington could cost hydroelectric facilities $300 million annually in damages.
Currently, the state spends $6.5 million on inspections and cleaning efforts to keep Montana’s water clear of mussel larvae. According to a report from the Flathead Lake Biological Station, this investment saves an estimated $230 million in potential damage to ecosystems and infrastructure.
During the most recent legislative session, lawmakers added an additional $1 million in funding to combat aquatic invasive species. Lawmakers also passed a law requiring any ballast boat entering Montana, or crossing the Continental Divide, to be completely decontaminated.
Earlier Wednesday, a driver from Great Falls received an $85 citation for blasting past the inspection station while hauling a wakeboard boat.
In 2016, Montana Wildlife and Parks partnered with Missoula County Weed District and Extension to take over inspection operations at Clearwater Junction. Zachary Lewis has worked at Clearwater Junction for the past three seasons as an inspector. During that time, he’s witnessed the increase in traffic and the efficiency of his weed district.
He and his coworkers check license plates, ask drivers where they last launched their watercraft and ensure that their engines are empty.
“There’s not a lot of summer jobs that make you feel like you’re serving a good purpose,” said Lewis, who lives near Seeley Lake.
Bona-Eggeman placed her initial estimates at 20,000 vehicles passing through Clearwater Junction this season, but she expects that number to be closer to 25,000 by the time the season ends on Labor Day. So far for this year’s season, FWP and its partners have intercepted 14 watercraft contaminated with mussels. Last year, they intercepted 16 total.
“I don’t think there’s any greater threat of mussels invading our waters. What the numbers tell us is that we’re getting better at our job. We’ve got more stations this year, and we’re open for longer hours. We’re also seeing a lot more traffic at our inspection stations, which means more people are becoming educated with compliance,” Bona-Eggeman said.