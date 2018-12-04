Try 1 month for 99¢
Lee Silliman
Lee Silliman of Missoula will speak on frontier artist William Cary on Thursday at the Lolo Community Center. 

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

Lee Silliman of Missoula will present an illustrated lecture Thursday night in Lolo on artist William Cary’s Missouri River West.

Cary, a skilled but relatively unknown frontier artist, traveled up the Missouri River to Fort Benton by steamboat and wagon train in 1860, then continued overland to Portland, Oregon. Silliman’s slide talk will be lavishly illustrated with Cary’s colorful oil paintings and bold wood block engraving. He’ll present Cary’s poignant visions of raw frontier life in the Upper Missouri River country more than a half century after Lewis and Clark followed the same route.

The presentation is part of the monthly meeting of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation's Travelers’ Rest Chapter. It begins at 7 p.m. at the Lolo Community Center. The public is invited at no charge.

