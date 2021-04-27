 Skip to main content
Travelers’ Rest State Park announces summer hours
Travelers' Rest State Park announces summer hours

Travelers Rest State Park

Traveler's Rest State Park was the most recent Missoula County project to receive a boost from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. It received more than $500,000 in 2017. 

 LOREN BENOIT, Missoulian

LOLO — Travelers’ Rest State Park will extend its hours for the spring and summer season beginning May 1.

From May 1-Aug. 31, the park gates will be open to vehicles from 9 a.m. to 6. p.m. daily. Pedestrian entrances are open from sunrise to sunset every day of the year.

Beginning May 1, the visitor center will be open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, and closed Mondays. Starting May 11, the visitor center will be open seven days a week through Labor Day weekend. For a full list of hours for the visitor center and park entrance, visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/travelers-rest.

The staff at Travelers' Rest will also host a variety of fun family events and interpretive programs throughout the 2021 summer season. Visit the website of the state park's friends group, Travelers' Rest Connection, for a list of upcoming events and programs, at travelersrest.org. For more information,  call the Travelers' Rest Visitor Center at 406-273-4253.

We asked readers what the strangest thing they have been asked about Montana was. Even though Montana is not the least populated state in the union, people who aren't from around here think we're all rural. Really rural.
