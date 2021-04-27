Travelers’ Rest State Park announces summer hours

LOLO — Travelers’ Rest State Park will extend its hours for the spring and summer season beginning May 1.

From May 1-Aug. 31, the park gates will be open to vehicles from 9 a.m. to 6. p.m. daily. Pedestrian entrances are open from sunrise to sunset every day of the year.

Beginning May 1, the visitor center will be open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, and closed Mondays. Starting May 11, the visitor center will be open seven days a week through Labor Day weekend. For a full list of hours for the visitor center and park entrance, visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/travelers-rest.

The staff at Travelers' Rest will also host a variety of fun family events and interpretive programs throughout the 2021 summer season. Visit the website of the state park's friends group, Travelers' Rest Connection, for a list of upcoming events and programs, at travelersrest.org. For more information, call the Travelers' Rest Visitor Center at 406-273-4253.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0