Treasure State brewers use only MT ingredients for special pale ale

In a globalized economy, it’s not often that you can drink a beer made in Montana with only ingredients grown in the state. But on Wednesday, 406 Day in Montana, the Montana Brewer’s Association and 15 cooperating breweries will give their customers that opportunity.

The special beer, called the Last Best Pale Ale, will be released in anticipation of National Beer Day on Thursday. The beer is a collaboration between the breweries, Montana barley growers, Montana malt producers and Montana hops growers. It will be on taps across the state. A portion of the proceeds will fund scholarships for student researchers at Montana State University’s Barley, Malt and Brewing Quality Lab.

“I can think of no better way to celebrate our great state and its people than with a Montana-made beer brewed with Montana-grown malt and hops,” said the brewers association’s executive director Matt Leow. “We’re so thrilled to have Montana hop growers, Montana barley growers, Montana maltsters and, of course, Montana brewers all participating in this collaboration beer."

In the classic American tradition of coming up with ways to prolong a holiday, Leow said the day before National Beer Day is known as New Beer’s Eve in brewery circles.

"From the barley fields to your local taproom, (the collaborators) have produced a beer that embodies why this state we love is known as the Last Best Place," he said.

It’s the second year in a row that Montana brewers have teamed up with producers in the state. They used Farm Power Malt, Gallatin Valley Malt, Malteurop, Montana Craft Malt, Big Sky Hops, Crooked Yard Hops and Flathead Valley Hops. The brewers got a special rate on the ingredients and then came up with their own unique pale ale recipes.

“We are very excited to release our Last Best Pale Ale,” said Hannah Talbott, president of Highlander Beer in Missoula. “Not only does the beer showcase quality, local beer ingredients grown in the state of Montana, but it also represents the strength of the Montana craft beer industry."

Gary Gagliardi, the head brewer at Highlander, said the yeast is the only ingredient that brewers can’t find in Montana. Technically, however, since it’s not a hazy unfiltered beer, the yeast is filtered out before it goes to customers.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this collaboration project and can't wait for our customers to give it a try,” Talbott said.

In Missoula, Last Best Pale Ale can be found at Highlander, KettleHouse Brewing and Draught Works.

