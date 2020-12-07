Tree of Life gets real lights, virtual gathering

The 33rd annual Tree of Life Ceremony will be virtual this year, allowing people to gather in remembrance of dead loved ones without threatening more lives.
"It's an opportunity to celebrate and remember those we loved and lost in the community and absolutely there's sadness that goes along with that,” said Aylett Wright, a bereavement coordinator with Partners in Home Care which arranges the gathering.
Partners in Home Care provides hospice support and other home health care services to people throughout Western Montana. The care organization hosted the first Tree of Life Ceremony in 1987. In the past the night started with a tree lighting at Rose Park, after which a service was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church. While the ceremony will be the same this year, organizers asked that people watch the event online rather than gather in person.
It will be tough not being able to see her clients in person, Wright said. But while this year’s ceremony is different, she was proud of what her team produced. Wright said the finished product was beautiful.
Support Local Journalism
Some years, 200 to 300 people attended the event, Wright said. People from all across the country send in names of those they wish to remember during the event. Typically, more than 700 names are displayed on a banner in the church. This year, a scrolling list of names will close out the ceremony video, Wright said. WestRidge Creative, Irish Luck Productions, the Recording Center and MCAT helped to produce the virtual ceremony.
“People really need to be able to gather in remembrance or in religious service, and that’s been undone, and that’s terribly hard,” Wright said. “A big piece of grieving these losses has changed in this period of time.”
Partners in Home Care is offering something to replace that, although Wright acknowledged it isn't the same as an in-person gathering.
Dan Dixson, a hospice chaplain with Partners In Home Care, also spoke during the prerecorded ceremony.
“The emotional and psychological effects of the pandemic will be with us far after it’s over and require long-term support and healing,” Dixson said, in a news release about the event.
A recording of the ceremony will be available at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, on Partners in Home Care's website, partnersinhomecare.org/tree-of-life. The recording will be online through December.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.