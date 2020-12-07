Tree of Life gets real lights, virtual gathering

The 33rd annual Tree of Life Ceremony will be virtual this year, allowing people to gather in remembrance of dead loved ones without threatening more lives.

"It's an opportunity to celebrate and remember those we loved and lost in the community and absolutely there's sadness that goes along with that,” said Aylett Wright, a bereavement coordinator with Partners in Home Care which arranges the gathering.

Partners in Home Care provides hospice support and other home health care services to people throughout Western Montana. The care organization hosted the first Tree of Life Ceremony in 1987. In the past the night started with a tree lighting at Rose Park, after which a service was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church. While the ceremony will be the same this year, organizers asked that people watch the event online rather than gather in person.

It will be tough not being able to see her clients in person, Wright said. But while this year’s ceremony is different, she was proud of what her team produced. Wright said the finished product was beautiful.

