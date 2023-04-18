A bill that brings accountability and transparency to Indian Education for All cleared the Senate last week.

The bill passed with wide margins, earning 46 “yes” votes in the second reading and 47 in the third reading from the 50-seat chamber.

Enacted by the Legislature in 1999, Indian Education for All (IEFA) requires recognition of Native American culture and a commitment in the state's educational goals to preserve Indigenous culture and heritage.

Montana was the first state to constitutionally mandate Indigenous education, but some say the law has not been adequately implemented. Tribes in Montana and parents of 18 students in 2021 filed a lawsuit, alleging that education leaders failed to teach the culture and heritage of Native Americans, and therefore violated the Constitution. Earlier this month, a judge refused to dismiss the suit. The lawsuit also alleges that schools have used the funds on things that do not relate to Indigenous education, including an elementary school in Helena that appeared to purchase a book on marmots with the funds.

House Bill 338, brought by Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, brings transparency and accountability to IEFA by establishing new requirements for both instruction and reporting. The bill requires school districts to provide IEFA, whereas previously, Montanans were “encouraged” to learn about Native culture and heritage.

The bill also enacts stricter reporting guidelines. Previously, public school districts were asked to file a report with the Office of Public Instruction, in a form dictated by the Superintendent of Public Instruction, specifying how IEFA funds were used. HB 338 strikes the participation of the superintendent and states the report must include expenses as well as detailed descriptions of the instruction provided and descriptions of how this instruction was developed in cooperation with tribes. The bill stipulates that if a district fails to file the annual report, it will be ineligible to receive funding until the report is filed.

The bill requires educational agencies to provide IEFA, and it defines “educational agencies,” as the Montana University System, professional educator preparation programs accredited by the Board of Public Education, the Office of Public Instruction and school districts.

During the bill’s second hearing before the Senate, Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, said IEFA “has helped tremendously in revitalizing tribal languages.”

“We still have a ways to go,” she added. “But this bill and its intent is tremendous for our tribal languages.”