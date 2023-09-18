Missoulians have been distressed by the news of three restaurants announcing they're closing permanently recently.

But there's a glimmer of good news on the horizon.

Ben Burda and Drake Doepke of Missoula, who together recently opened the Florabella restaurant on Brooks Street, are opening a new restaurant in downtown Missoula at the old El Cazador location at 101 S. Higgins.

Très Bonne (French for "very good") is slated to open on Nov. 1, although that could possibly get pushed back a couple weeks.

Burda said on Monday that the new eatery will offer "lighthearted and fun boozy brunch."

"We'll have a curated brunch menu, fun sparkling wines and lighthearted cocktails with funky music, unique art and vibes," Burda said.

As everyone who's walked by one of the busiest downtown corners in Missoula knows, crews have been hard at work completely remodeling the interior of the space for much of the last year. They've also added accordion doors to the exterior that will open up to the street.

Inside, they'll have a cocktail station (with a full liquor license) to go along with a menu offering soufflé pancakes, foie gras bearclaws, lobster corndogs and other creative dishes.

The restaurant will initially be open Wednesday through Sunday 8 a.m. through 3 p.m., but it will ultimately extend its hours into the evening as well as seven days a week. Eventually, they'll be open till midnight.

"It's going to be like 'brunchy' all day," Burda said. "It's not a French restaurant. It's 'French New American.' It's just kind of like, fun. We want to elevate simple food and we want to make fancy simple and approachable."

They'll have a DJ loft where local DJs can spin vinyl records on weekends and customers can order boozy milkshakes, cocktails or champagne. A brunch trolley will get wheeled around so customers can just point to things like caviar if they're feeling up to it. Burda said some menu items will be expensive, but other things will be $11 or $12.

The color scheme inside, with teals and pinks and palm frond paddle fans and plush velvet seating, will harken back to another era in another part of the country.

"We're going very 'Miami deco' with the vibes in here, so it's like kind of pastels and funky and vibey but kind of art deco-esque," Burda explained. "So when you look out the window and see this art deco Florence Building next to it, it feels like it belongs."

Local artist Parker Beckley has been hired for murals on the inside walls as well.

The kitchen will be half behind a wall but halfway out in the dining room.

"So the kitchen will be sharing with the cocktail bar," Burda said. "Vibey, cool music. I think if we make it three words, it's brunch, booze, vibes. Just fun."

Some tables will be able to be outside in good weather, he added.

Like they did with Florabella, Burda said he and Doepke are committed to paying their employees a "livable wage" so they can afford housing in Missoula.

Burda knows that people in Missoula have been disheartened to hear that The Catalyst Cafe, Burns St. Bistro and Second Set Bistro all recently announced they're closing permanently.

He knows that a lot of people are wondering if there's some kind of common factor leading to all the restaurant closures.

"It's such a hard conversation to have, because there's not really one answer," Burda said. "Everyone has their own reason for closing. And everyone has their own reason for opening. People don't go into restaurants because they want to get rich. They go into restaurants because they love restaurants. And if that love ever wavers or if they spread themselves too thin, something's gotta give."

He noted that rising ingredient prices, energy prices, wages and property taxes all have an impact on the bottom line for restaurants.

"So this (Très Bonne's opening) is happening at an interesting time," he said. "But hopefully we can give Missoulians like a little glimmer of hope for where you're gonna go for lunch or where you're gonna go meet up in the morning on a Saturday or where you're going to go pre or post-marathon or the Farmers Markets."

He noted that it's been unfortunate that the popular corner has been under construction for so long.

"Things took a lot longer than we wanted, but everyone's working hard to get it open," he said.