A trial date was postponed in a case accusing a former Missoula County Public Schools employee of sexually assaulting a student more than 10 years ago.

Jordan K. Graves pleaded not guilty in January 2022 to one count of sexual assault involving a minor and one count of sexual intercourse without consent, both felonies. If convicted of the most serious offense, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 100 years or life in prison.

A trial date for Graves was originally scheduled to start on Feb. 22, 2023, but was re-scheduled this week to April 12. There is also a back-up trial date scheduled for June 21, according to Missoula County District Court filings.

Charging documents filed in December 2021 allege a woman came forward and reported Graves assaulted her when he was student-teaching her gym class in 2010. The accuser was 15 years old at the time and was a freshman. Graves was born in 1988 and was either 21 or 22 at the time.

Charging documents do not say which Missoula high school Graves worked for. MCPS confirmed that Graves formerly worked for the district but did not say for which school.

Graves sent the accuser texts and notes. In 2011, Graves reportedly picked the student up from her house to watch a movie, at which time he allegedly touched her inappropriately, according to charging documents. In a second incident, Graves offered to drive the survivor to a dance. Instead, he took her up Highway 12 near Lolo Pass to a campground and started to force himself on her, court documents allege.

Graves spoke with detectives and he admitted his relationship with the survivor was inappropriate and not a “professional teacher-student relationship,” charging documents read. “(Graves) acknowledged traveling to the Lolo Pass campsite with (the woman) and that he had set up the tent in advance without notifying (her).”

According to court documents, he also told officials that he had other sexual relationships with students under the age of 16 besides the survivor while he was a student-teacher and coach.

Graves told detectives he moved away from Montana in January of 2012. His attorney is Michael Sherwood of Milodragovich, Dale and Steinbrenner, P.C. Missoula Deputy County Attorney Mark Handelman is prosecuting the case.