Trial date vacated in Michael DeFrance case, Jermain Charlo's loved ones keep searching

A search for Jermain Charlo was held last weekend, just days after a federal trial for the ex-boyfriend of the missing woman was vacated last week pending the defendant’s filing to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“It’s frustrating, it’s very frustrating,” Valenda Morigeau, Jermain's aunt, said of the court process in an interview with the Missoulian on Thursday.

Michael B. DeFrance was indicted last July on a prohibited possession of a firearm charge. A few months later, in October, a second indictment was filed alleging DeFrance had lied on three separate occasions during firearms transactions at a local pawn shop about being convicted of domestic violence in 2013.

Missoula police detective Guy Baker confirmed to the Missoulian that the firearms indictments are in relation to Baker’s investigation into Charlo's disappearance on June 16, 2018.

Court documents say the initial prohibited firearms indictment is from DeFrance possessing firearms and ammunition on June 27 and Oct. 2, 2018. June 27, 2018 is 11 days after Charlo went missing.

Since the case started in U.S. District Court in Missoula, DeFrance and his attorney, federal defender Michael Donahoe, have filed multiple motions contending the domestic violence charge DeFrance was convicted of in 2013 is not sufficiently specific to justify the indictments.

Records show DeFrance was convicted of partner or family member assault on May 6, 2013, stemming from an April 13, 2013 incident when Sanders County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call. When they arrived and met with DeFrance, he admitted to hitting Charlo and was arrested. He pleaded guilty to a partner assault charge, which left him barred from owning guns.

On Aug. 2, defense filed a motion to vacate the trial date. The following day, U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen denied that motion, and DeFrance appealed the judge’s order on Aug. 4, again requesting the trial be postponed.

In Christensen’s Aug. 3 order initially denying DeFrance’s motion to vacate, the judge noted this case has been awaiting trial for over a year largely because of the significant number of motions filed by defense.

Attorneys representing the federal government requested the court maintain the trial date. In a brief opposing the movement of the trial date, U.S. Assistant Attorney Jennifer Clark called DeFrance’s appeal frivolous, saying he cannot meet the criteria to make an appeal in the interim while the case is resolved.

The case was set to go to trial on Aug. 15, but Christensen filed an order on Aug. 10 vacating the trial date, allowing the appeals process to unfold. No new hearing dates have been set.

Last Saturday, Charlo's loved ones held another search for her in the Evaro area.

Morigeau said it was the largest search they’ve done yet. It lasted all day.

“It’s overwhelming, the amount of support we got this week,” she said, adding that so many strangers donating their time to help look for Charlo was an amazing thing.

Anthropologists from the University of Montana joined the search to help the group identify human versus animal remains. Although the group didn’t find anything, Morigeau will never stop looking for her niece. She said they’re always hoping for justice.

“It gives us the drive to keep pushing forward,” she said.