Missoula trial details alleged rape case

A Missoula man testified Tuesday in his own defense for allegedly raping a subordinate employee while the two were alone at work together.

Bryce Caleb Hamernick was charged in 2019 with one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent. His trial began Friday before Missoula District Court Judge John Larson. Hamernick pleaded not guilty.

A woman reported that Hamernick had raped her to Missoula police in July 2018, according to court documents. He was the woman’s manager at the restaurant where they both worked. They were alone closing down the restaurant when Hamernick allegedly began to touch her without her permission.

She told him to stop and she said “no,” but he raped her anyway, according to court documents.

In an apology letter Hamernick later wrote to the woman, he said, “There’s no way I can correct things … I never felt a deeper regret than I do now. I thought I was a good person. Now I don’t know … I never wanted to hurt you …,” according to court documents.

Text messages between Hamernick and the woman showed he had a history of “coming on to her” and she’d told him before she was not interested in a relationship with him, according to court documents.

The trial will continue Wednesday.

