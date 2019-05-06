After whittling a 12-person jury out of the pool of 200 people called in to Missoula County District Court on Monday, opening arguments were set to begin Tuesday morning for an alleged 2013 double homicide in Frenchtown.
Caressa Hardy, also identified in court filings as Glenn Dibley, is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide, as well as an additional charge for allegedly soliciting inmates at the Missoula County jail to kill a key witness in the case.
Prosecutors charged Hardy, 51 at the time, in 2017, after the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from Missoula police and the FBI, had been investigating the case for more than a year. Authorities began digging into the disappearances of Thomas Korjack and Robert Orozco after a woman reported witnessing Hardy fatally shoot them both. After their disappearance, multiple transactions were made on Korjack's financial accounts, investigators found.
Authorities said in court documents the remains of the two were believed to have been unearthed on Hardy's property outside Frenchtown.
After Hardy's arrest, inmates went to authorities alleging Hardy had asked them to kill a key witness in the case. According to court records, Hardy offered to kill another man's girlfriend if he would kill the witness in Hardy's case. The defense had sought a judge's order that those inmates' testimony be withheld during trial, but Judge James Wheelis last month denied the request. Hardy faces two counts of solicitation to commit deliberate homicide for those allegations.
The witness, according to court documents, told police Hardy shot both men after Hardy had come to believe the other three would kick Hardy out of the house where all four lived together. She said Hardy cleared much of the furniture from the home and burned everything in piles outside. Investigators also reported finding bones in the same burn piles on Hardy's property.
Hardy has been held on $2 million bail since being arrested.
The trial is expected to last two weeks or more.