Two Tribal Court officials facing criminal charges could have their cases settled without trials.
Tribal prosecutors claim that Chief Judge Winona Tanner and Clerk of the Tribal Court Genevieve Morigeau repeatedly erred in their management of the Tribal Court.
Morigeau is accused of erasing a traffic citation she had received and “borrowing” $200 of bond money from the court. Tanner allegedly knew about those actions but did not intervene. Both employees face charges that could draw fines, prison sentences or both.
In a status hearing Wednesday, Judge Tracy Labin Rhodes delayed a September 6 trial date for Morigeau, scheduling another status hearing for September 24.
Judge Tanner’s Aug. 9 trial date already had been delayed and a status hearing set for Oct. 1.
Court staff said that, in both cases, attorneys said they needed more time to discuss the possibility of a settlement.
The Tribal Court has criminal jurisdiction over Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe members and other Native Americans on the Flathead Indian Reservation.