A bill that would’ve given tribal communities a say in broadband projects on reservations was struck down in the Senate on Tuesday.

After COVID-19 exposed the digital divide, the federal government invested billions in grants that bring high-speed internet to rural and tribal communities. Tribes in Montana have received more than $100 million to get these projects off the ground. But too often, according to Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, who sponsored the bill, private broadband companies fail to collaborate with tribes.

House Bill 804 stated that if a broadband development occurred on a reservation, then an agency, political subdivision of the state and a tribal government should provide oversight of private internet service provider development.

Running Wolf said in the bill’s first committee hearing that the legislation would ensure providers “don’t abuse their services on reservations.”

3 Rivers Communications, a nonprofit telecommunications company in Fairfield, this spring preliminarily settled a class action lawsuit with the Blackfeet Nation for about $9 million. Plaintiffs alleged the company withheld capital credits from its Browning Exchange members.

House Bill 804 passed the House with 94 “yes” votes in March, and it easily cleared the Senate Committee on Energy and Telecommunications shortly thereafter.

The bill also passed its second reading in the Senate on Monday. Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, urged his colleagues to support the legislation, saying it “creates participation with Montana tribes when in the past, it didn’t exist.”

“Tribal lands are some of the most underserved and unserved lands in the state,” he said.

Sixty-two percent of homes on the Fort Peck Reservation and 58% of homes on the Rocky Boy Reservation have broadband access, compared to 85% of homes in the U.S.

Small said the bill promotes collaboration, allowing businesses and tribes “to coexist with each other, get along and try to finish up some of these projects.”

In the bill’s second reading, 29 senators voted for the bill and 21 opposed it. HB 804 failed its third reading in the Senate on Tuesday with 20 senators supporting the bill and 30 opposing it.

Running Wolf could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.