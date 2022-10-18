 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tribal groups to host trauma, resiliency discussion in Billings

Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council and the Mountain Plains Mental Health Technology Center are hosting a listening session and discussion about identifying trauma and barriers to resiliency.

The event will be held in Billings on Oct. 25-26.

The goal of the workshop is to develop and strengthen resiliency through culturally responsive practices that lessen the impacts of trauma. Tribal leaders, health department employees, behavioral health professionals and community members are encouraged to attend.

To RSVP, email Cinda Ironmaker at cinda.ironmaker@rmtlc.org

