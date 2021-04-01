Tribes complete plan to respond to missing, murdered Indigenous persons

The Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse is aware of about 166 active cases of missing people in the state. At least 28% involve an Indigenous person, despite Indigenous people comprising less than 7% of Montana’s overall population.
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council Member Ellie Bundy shared the missing persons data at a Thursday news conference announcing the completion of CSKT’s pilot project to enhance the community’s response to missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
The Tribal Community Response Plan involved at least 10 different agencies working under one policy, Bundy said.
The plan is structured to help law enforcement and tribal officials respond at a moment’s notice when the first call comes in, said Leif Johnson, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana.
“This is not a (Department of Justice) guideline, this is not a DOJ plan — this, this is the tribe’s plan,” Johnson said.
CSKT will not make the plan public in its entirety, because it deals with sensitive information regarding law enforcement and is tailored to the tribal community, Bundy said.
Bundy did share a couple of key successes, including the creation of a shared filing system for the agencies. The tribe also created a missing persons liaison to improve communication between law enforcement and the families of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
Families have told Bundy they sometimes feel unheard by investigators. Even if the liaison can’t provide any new information to the families, it is important to be communicating with them, Bundy said.
“The family just needs to know somebody is reaching out to them,” Bundy said.
Bundy is the tribes' interim liaison.
In December, CSKT and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana launched the pilot project to form guidelines for responding to missing persons cases.
CSKT was selected for the pilot program after it expressed an interest in participating and because it had already begun work on the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous people. CSKT previously established a tribal task force on the issue and took significant action in cases involving its own tribal members, such as the disappearance of Jermain Charlo.
The CSKT Tribal Council has offered reward money for any information that leads to solving the case and supports a billboard near Missoula with a picture of Charlo and a number to call if someone knows where she is.
CSKT Chairwoman Shelly R. Fyant called the number of Indigenous people who go missing and are murdered each year a tragedy.
“No tribal nation has gone untouched by this crime,” Fyant said.
Regardless of where a person goes missing, if they have ties to the tribes, the Tribal Community Response Plan can be triggered.
The “community” part of the title “Tribal Community Response Plan” describes all those who had a hand in creating the plan, Bundy said. This included CSKT Tribal Council, Flathead Tribal Police, CSKT Communications, CSKT Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Work Group members, Tribal Social Services, CSKT Victim Services, nearly all law enforcement agencies with jurisdictions on the Flathead Indian Reservation, community-based organizations such as Safe Harbor and The LifeGuard Group, as well as family members of those who have missing loved ones, she said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office created a template for CSKT to start from when creating the guidelines. However, attuning the plan to specific tribes is important because of the unique terrain of places such as the Flathead Indian Reservation, said Terry Wade, FBI executive assistant director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch.
“Work in metro areas is very different from some of the very large tribal communities we work with in the western United States,” Wade said.
Federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement representatives as well as community organizers met to create a plan that would work with the community’s existing resources, Bundy said.
The pilot program was made possible through the U.S. Attorney General Office’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative and President Donald Trump’s Operation Lady Justice Task Force. It also furthers the goals of Savanna's Act, a bill passed by Congress in September that sought to clarify responsibilities of federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies to respond to missing and murdered Indigenous people. It also provided guidelines for responding and annual reporting requirements.
Savanna’s Act also directs the U.S. Attorney’s Office to continue working with other tribal governments to develop guidelines across Montana. The Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation has already expressed interest in developing a response plan.
Missoulian reporter Zoe Buchli contributed to this story.