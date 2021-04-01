Tribes complete plan to respond to missing, murdered Indigenous persons

Families have told Bundy they sometimes feel unheard by investigators. Even if the liaison can’t provide any new information to the families, it is important to be communicating with them, Bundy said.

“The family just needs to know somebody is reaching out to them,” Bundy said.

Bundy is the tribes' interim liaison.

In December, CSKT and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana launched the pilot project to form guidelines for responding to missing persons cases.

CSKT was selected for the pilot program after it expressed an interest in participating and because it had already begun work on the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous people. CSKT previously established a tribal task force on the issue and took significant action in cases involving its own tribal members, such as the disappearance of Jermain Charlo.

The CSKT Tribal Council has offered reward money for any information that leads to solving the case and supports a billboard near Missoula with a picture of Charlo and a number to call if someone knows where she is.

CSKT Chairwoman Shelly R. Fyant called the number of Indigenous people who go missing and are murdered each year a tragedy.