Tribes: Evaro area easement protects 90 acres of important trout, wildlife habitat

A 90-acre chunk of prime wildlife habitat and agricultural soil northwest of Missoula will be protected from development forever, thanks to an agreement between the county, the property owners, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and Five Valleys Land Trust.

Last Friday, Five Valleys Land Trust closed on a conservation easement for the Mission View Conservation Easement near Evaro.

The three Missoula County commissioners, a day earlier, signed off on using $26,300 in funds from the $10 million Open Space Bond passed by county voters in 2006 to pay for transaction costs for the project. The property owners donated the full value of the conservation easement, meaning the county or Five Valleys Land Trust didn’t have to pay them for the difference in value for how much the land is worth with the easement in place compared to without the easement. The property will remain in private ownership and no future owner will be able to subdivide the property or build more than one small structure on the site.

The land is located within the boundaries of the Flathead Indian Reservation.

“A conservation easement will ensure the property is not subdivided or developed at high density,” said CSKT tribal council chair Tom McDonald in a letter supporting the project. “And it will protect fish and wildlife habitat and habitat connectivity corridors important to the Tribe.”

He said the easement helps advance the work and management of the Tribal Natural Resources Department by halting the degradation of habitat. McDonald also noted that the portion of Finley Creek within the property has a genetically pure population of westslope cutthroat trout, which has been deemed a species of special consideration by the Tribes.

The land would also provide habitat connectivity in an area where the Tribes have dedicated resources, including a wildlife overpass and two underpasses, that allow wildlife to safely cross Highway 93 and move between habitats.

“Important travel corridors for grizzly bear, moose and bighorn sheep would be conserved under the easement,” McDonald said.

The easement also aligns with the work the Tribes are doing to manage the Jocko River valley, he noted.

Kali Becher, the county’s open lands project manager, said that the project was brought to the county by Five Valleys Land Trust and the property owners who wanted to see the area remain wild.

“(The property) is really tucked away,” Becher said. “The landowners have been incredible stewards. The forest is in amazing condition. They really put their heart and soul into caring for the property. It has really vibrant riparian areas, a really healthy forest, healthy aquatic and terrestrial habitat and ag soils. They’ve put a lot of work into it.”

She said the project aligns with what the voters of Missoula County overwhelmingly approved when they passed the bond in 2006.

“I think from the county’s perspective, some of the reasons we like this project is it’s protecting some important agricultural soils in the lower portion of the property,” she said. “That lower portion currently has some hay fields.”

As with the Tribes, it’s also important to the county that there’s westslope cutthroat trout in Finley Creek, she said.

“It’s also conserving a riparian area and a tributary that comes into Finley Creek,” Becher noted.

She agreed with McDonald that the property, which consists of a 50-acre parcel and a 40-acre parcel, is an important wildlife corridor.

“The property is placed in an area that’s important for wildlife movement, considering the wildlife crossing overpass and underpasses that were done on the highway nearby,” she said. “From the landowners’ personal account, every different type of animal can be seen on that property. It’s important grizzly bear habitat. It’s just really in a key area for wildlife and hits all the high points around conservation values.”

The project was recommended by the Missoula County Open Lands Citizen Advisory Committee.

The Missoula County Parks, Trails & Open Lands Program is now accepting applications for its annual Matching Grants Program, which provides funding to help communities create and enhance parks, trails and other public recreation sites and facilities.

The county hopes local nonprofits and community groups apply for the grants by the Nov. 30 deadline, and $50,000 is available during the 2023 awards cycle for community-driven projects that improve recreation opportunities on public lands located within Missoula County but outside Missoula city limits.

For more information visit online at bit.ly/3DN9A3h.