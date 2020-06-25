Tribes extend stay-at-home order to mid-July; announce disbursal of stimulus checks to members

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A shelter-in-place order in effect on the Flathead Indian Reservation since early in the coronavirus crisis won’t be lifted next Monday as originally planned.

The tribal council of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes intended to lift the order on June 29 but changed course earlier this week to shoot for July 13. The decision came after last week’s four days of free drive-up testing for COVID-19 in Arlee, Pablo, Polson and Elmo.

Full results from the testing are expected to take at least week. Lake County has had 12 documented cases of the virus since it first showed up in Montana in March, including three in the past week. None were active as of Thursday.

A resolution passed unanimously by the tribal council on Tuesday asserted the Flathead Reservation has reached milestones for flattening the curve of new infections and has made sufficient progress toward the elimination of new infections. Two previous resolutions declaring a state of emergency “remain in full force and effect, as does action to monitor access to tribally owned lands.”