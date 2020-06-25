Tribes extend stay-at-home order to mid-July; announce disbursal of stimulus checks to members

A shelter-in-place order in effect on the Flathead Indian Reservation since early in the coronavirus crisis won’t be lifted next Monday as originally planned.
The tribal council of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes intended to lift the order on June 29 but changed course earlier this week to shoot for July 13. The decision came after last week’s four days of free drive-up testing for COVID-19 in Arlee, Pablo, Polson and Elmo.
Full results from the testing are expected to take at least week. Lake County has had 12 documented cases of the virus since it first showed up in Montana in March, including three in the past week. None were active as of Thursday.
A resolution passed unanimously by the tribal council on Tuesday asserted the Flathead Reservation has reached milestones for flattening the curve of new infections and has made sufficient progress toward the elimination of new infections. Two previous resolutions declaring a state of emergency “remain in full force and effect, as does action to monitor access to tribally owned lands.”
Meanwhile, the council also approved Tuesday one-time stimulus payments of roughly $1,800 to every eligible enrolled tribal member through allocations from the federal Coronavirus Air, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Payments will be disbursed on Aug. 14.
And word came Thursday from the U.S. Department of Transportation that CSKT and the Crow Tribe of Montana will be among eight tribal governments to share roughly $3.3 million in transportation awards from the CARES Act.
CSKT’s share of $801,845 is second only to the $1.4 million received by the Hopi Tribe of Arizona. It’ll be used to pay for fuel, driver salaries, preventive maintenance and personal protective equipment (PPE), an announcement from Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said. The Crow Tribe is in line for nearly $450,000 for operating assistance and preventative maintenance.
The money comes from the transportation department’s $25 billion share of the stimulus act passed by Congress in March and signed into law by President Donald Trump.
Checkpoints have been in place since early April on CSKT lands after the tribal council voted to suspend non-resident recreation and to restrict residents to day-use only. Non-residents or those without recreational permits are being directed to leave the area and tribal game wardens are patrolling recreational lands daily.
“CSKT takes the coronavirus threat very seriously to protect our elders,” the tribes announced in implementing the suspensions.
In a situation analysis published Wednesday on the Char-Koosta News website, the council explained the need to be careful:
"Tribal communities, including our membership on the Flathead Indian Reservation, are particularly susceptible to long-term harm from COVID-19 due to the social nature of tribal communities, relative lack of resources available and, of specific concern, the concentration of historic cultural and language knowledge that is within the highest risk group effected by the virus - Tribal Elders and youth.
"Currently, out of a total enrolled population of just over 8,000, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have only 13 fluent Salish language speakers and only 12 fluent Kootenai language speakers."
The tribe is prohibiting camping on all tribal lands and at Blue Bay Campground on Flathead Lake. State park campgrounds on the lake are open. Fishing hasn’t been banned but access to lakes, rivers and reservoirs on tribally owned lands is forbidden.
“Water bodies with publicly owned, private or commercial access sites like Flathead Lake, with its numerous access points, would continue to provide fishing opportunities for all persons with a current CSKT fishing license,” the announcement reads. “Any waterbody completely encompassed by property owned by CSKT would not have fishing opportunities for non-residents of the Flathead Indian Reservation. Fishing access on Ninepipe, Pablo and the Bison Range are controlled by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and fishing may be open to all persons.”
Updates are available at www.csktribes.org/coronavirus-update.
