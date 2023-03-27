Tribal leaders from Montana and Idaho are traveling to Washington, D.C., to increase pressure on Canada over selenium contamination in American waters caused by Canadian mining.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and Kootenai Tribe of Idaho announced Monday that leaders of both tribes "are rallying support with bipartisan U.S. government allies this week, including congressional allies and administration officials." Both tribes are part of the larger Ktunaxa Nation, which spans the U.S.-Canada border around Montana, Idaho and British Columbia.

The Ktunaxa Tribal First Nation in British Columbia has for years been at the fore of pushing the Canadian government to address selenium contamination from runoff water at massive open-pit coal mines around Sparwood and Elkford, northeast of Fernie. The toxic runoff comes primarily from waste rock at mines operated by mining giant Teck Resources. It flows into the Elk River. The Elk River flows into the Kootenai River at Lake Koocanusa, a reservoir spanning the U.S.-Canada border and held back by the Libby Dam. From the Libby Dam in Montana, the Kootenai River flows through Libby and Troy, and then into Idaho.

Selenium levels above tribal, state and federal regulations – and high enough to harm wildlife – have been documented throughout so-called "Lake K" and the Kootenai River (Kootenay in Canada) downstream of where the Elk River flows into it.

"The Nation’s demand is clear," the CSKT and Kootenai Tribe of Idaho stated Monday. "The Biden administration must ramp up the pressure on the Canadian government to stand up to Teck Coal and finally join with the United States to establish an Indigenous-led watershed board under the Boundary Waters Treaty, to address mining pollution in the Kootenay Watershed from Teck Coal’s Elk Valley coal mines in British Columbia."

Rich Janssen, head of the CSKT Natural Resources Department, said in an interview Monday that tribal leaders aim to meet with the White House Council on Environmental Quality, the State Department's office for Canadian affairs, the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of International and Tribal Affairs, and the assistant secretary for water and science within the Department of the Interior. He said that "Every time we go back to D.C., we intend to meet with the highest levels of government that we can."

For years, the tribes of the Ktunaxa Nation in both countries have pushed the U.S. State Department and its Canadian counterpart, Global Affairs Canada, to refer the issue to the International Joint Commission. The commission is a bi-national entity created by the 1909 Boundary Waters Treaty primarily to address disputes over contamination flowing between two countries that share a continental border riddled with lakes, rivers and reservoirs.

A reference would spur the IJC to convene a bi-national "watershed board" of experts and stakeholders who would analyze selenium contamination in Lake Koocanusa and advise on solutions. Such a board would likely include scientists, tribes and governments of all levels from both nations. The State Department has indicated willingness to refer the matter to the IJC. Global Affairs Canada has turned away from a joint-reference in the past year.

In trace amounts, selenium is essential to animal health. But in greater concentrations it accumulates in fish and bird ovaries, which leads to fewer eggs hatching, animals hatching with birth defects, and young that die before they can reproduce.

Federal commitment

The tribes' announcement came one day after U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a joint statement that mentioned selenium contamination in Lake Koocanusa. The statement, issued Sunday after Biden's first official trip to Canada as president, stated: "The United States and Canada also intend to reach an agreement in principle by this summer to reduce and mitigate the impacts of water pollution in the Elk-Kootenai watershed, in partnership with Tribal Nations and Indigenous Peoples, and in order to protect the people and species that depend on this vital river system."

Prior to Biden's trip north, Senator Jon Tester, D-Mont., sent the president a letter on March 21 outlining issues he hoped Biden would address. Among them was selenium in Lake Koocanusa. The senator wrote that the contamination degrades water quality and aquatic life, which in turn hurts outdoor recreation "and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' treaty-guaranteed water and fishing rights."

"I urge you to request a referral to the International Joint Commission to resolve this critical transboundary water quality issue," Tester wrote.

A reference to the IJC has emerged as a major sticking point between the two nations as pressure mounts to address selenium in Lake Koocanusa. After 18 months of efforts toward a draft joint reference — supported by the CSKT and Kootenai Tribe of Idaho — the Ktunaxa Nation said that Global Affairs Canada notified the tribe via email in April 2022 that it would not support an IJC reference for Lake Koocanusa. Global Affairs Canada has since walked back that position, stating that it is not opposed to a reference.

In May 2022, all six IJC commissioners sent a joint letter to Biden and Trudeau raising concerns that selenium in the Elk River and Lake Koocanusa watershed was “causing increasing conflict between interested parties and rights holders on both sides of our shared border.” The IJC highlighted selenium levels of 9.46 parts-per-billion (ppb) in the Elk River, 4.99 ppb in Lake Koocanusa and 1.4 ppb in the Kootenai River. Levels as high as 150 ppb have been detected around Teck's mines. In the U.S., water quality is more strictly regulated under the federal Clean Water Act than water is in Canada. Montana developed a site-specific standard of 0.8 ppb for Lake Koocanusa, citing state, tribal and university studies that found that current levels of selenium are harming fish there.

In September 2022, a Teck spokesperson stated that "Teck is committed to protecting water quality on both sides of the border, including in the Koocanusa Reservoir. We have three water treatment facilities removing about 95% of the selenium from treated water, water quality is improving, and more water treatment facilities are being built and coming online. So far we have invested $1.2 billion in water quality with plans to invest a further $750 million over the next two years."

But the company refuses to state what percentage of overall runoff into the waterways it is able to treat.

Janssen said that "We all know the Elk River mining is polluting our waters. The science backs it. We're not against mining, we're against mining that's polluting." He's gone to Washington before to urge action on selenium; this time he'll join in remotely while top tribal leaders visit in person. He said that any action on the issue "really seems to hinge on Canada, on what they're not doing ... a lot of talk and no action. And the impacts are happening here on our side of the boundary."

"I'm hoping they finally come to the table," he said, "or it could be that Canada's waiting for our next election, hoping to wait us out."

In their statement Monday, the tribal leaders decried the stalled diplomacy and said that "Canada has dragged its feet for over a decade" since the first Ktunaxa request for an IJC reference 11 years ago.

"Promises have been made by the Canadian government and then broken before,” CSKT Chairperson Tom McDonald said. "It is encouraging that this joint statement (from Biden and Trudeau) acknowledges that action needs to be taken, but clear pressure needs to be focused on ensuring Canada lives up to its commitment. This cannot just be more empty words. This is the perfect time for Prime Minister Trudeau to take a strong stand for the environment and for the people."