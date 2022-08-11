Tribes in Montana receive $1.1M to enhance tourism

The Montana Department of Commerce announced $1.1 million in grant funding to enhance tourism for tribes in Montana.

The Blackfeet Nation will receive $174,641.94 to improve the Buffalo Calf Interpretive Center, add toilets to two campgrounds, install art, offer remote car and boat rental activities, build five Blackfeet-style tipi lodges for rent at campgrounds and create a buffalo robe for display at the center.

The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council is professionalizing its tourism efforts, and the tribe envisions a future where tourists don't just spend their money in the community but their time as well.

The Chippewa Cree Tribe will receive $96,000 to purchase an off-road vehicle for its Buffalo Tour and install a new address system at the powwow grounds.

Until recently, bison hadn’t roamed the Rocky Boy Reservation in decades. But that changed in October when the tribe welcomed the return of bison to their land. Now the tribe hopes to use the herd to feed their people, attract tourism and restore a sense of pride in the community.

The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana will receive $147,550 to purchase landscape maintenance vehicles, implement facility repairs, install campground amenities and create a new fish cleaning station at the Hell Creek Recreation Area.

The Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes will receive $194,484 for the Tatanka Omaskaskan Buffalo Trail Enhancement Project, renovate the Buffalo Ranch rental facility and upgrade the entrance to the Fort Peck Reservation.

The Northern Cheyenne Nation will receive $203,813.81 for a shade pavilion at Birney powwow grounds, memorial statues, powwow arbor improvements and upgrades to the roads, picnic areas, restrooms and signage at Crazy Heads Recreation Area.

The Crow Nation will receive $90,000 to expand the Apsaalooke Tours with two lift-equipped shuttle buses and develop print materials for tours of Battle Loop, Chief Pretty Eagle Point, Rosebud Battle, Pictograph Cave and Chief Plenty Coups State Park.

Luella Brien, Crow tribal tourism manager, said the grant was a “fantastic first step in our plan to expand our offerings, which, in turn, will bring more guests to our beautiful homeland.”

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will receive $200,000 for repairs at Elmo’s Standing Arrow Pavilion, Blue Bay Campground and the Arlee dance and games pavilions.

The Tribal Tourism Enhancement Grant is a pilot program that encourages tribes in Montana to boost long-term tourism offerings.