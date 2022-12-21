Tribes issue mass closures due to freezing temps

Several Native American tribes in Montana have canceled school, work, activities and in some cases, health clinics, amid freezing temperatures.

The cold conditions are the result of a mass of arctic air originating in Siberia, according to Jennifer Kitsmiller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Missoula office. She said on Monday that the air mass moved from Siberia into Canada's Yukon Territory and through northern Canada. Now it's being pulled south into the U.S. by another weather system.

Flathead Reservation

The National Weather Service on Wednesday forecast a high of 1 degree in Polson, with wind chill values as low as -24 degrees. Wind gusts are predicted to reach 20 mph. Pablo had a high of -1 degree with wind chill reaching as low as -26.

Lake County, which overlaps with the reservation, issued an emergency travel advisory, saying that blowing and drifting snow made travel dangerous.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council announced that tribal offices are closed on Wednesday and Thursday. The Polson School District announced schools would be closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Ronan School District also canceled school on Wednesday.

The Arlee Schools announced they would be in session Wednesday, stating that the emergency travel warning was due to conditions in Pablo.

Blackfeet Reservation

The National Weather Service on Wednesday forecast a high of -20 degrees in Browning, with wind chill values reaching -50. Wind gusts were expected to reach 23 mph.

The Glacier Peaks Casino announced it would close at 4 p.m. and the Glacier Family Foods grocery store set their closing early at 5 p.m. The Browning High School Athletic Department canceled all athletic practices on Wednesday. Tutoring at Browning Public Schools was also canceled.

Heart Butte Schools canceled classes on Wednesday.

The Peak Restaurant in East Glacier Park Village said it will not open Wednesday evening.

The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council advised people to be cautious when driving.

Fort Belknap Reservation

Conditions in Harlem were forecast to reach a high of -15 degrees with wind chill reaching -50.

The Fort Belknap Tribal Council announced that tribal offices would be closed through Thursday.

The tribal roads department announced on Tuesday that people should “travel at your own risk” on Route 8, where maintenance is being done and where snow drifts had accumulated. Route 8 connects Hwy 2 and Lodge Pole, and on Wednesday, the tribes announced that Route 8 was closed due to “elevated blowing and drifting snow accumulation over plowed areas, low visibility and extreme cold temperatures.”

The tribes also announced that due to dangerous weather conditions, Fort Belknap Law Enforcement will not help cars that are stuck or in a ditch, but that Disaster and Emergency Services will provide rides to occupants of stuck vehicles.

“The public is strongly encouraged to stay home during these hazardous conditions,” the tribes wrote in a statement.

To reach Fort Belknap Disaster and Emergency Services, call 406-390-0749.

Fort Peck Reservation

Poplar was forecast to reach a high of -14 degrees with wind chill reaching -40, and Wolf Point was predicted to have a high of -13 degrees with wind chill reaching -35.

Wolf Point Schools implemented a late start Wednesday morning and announced an early release at 3 p.m. to kick off the holiday break.

Indian Health Service clinics in Wolf Point and Poplar were closed and announced they expected to resume services on Thursday at 8 a.m.

Northern Cheyenne Reservation

Ashland was forecast on Wednesday to reach a high of -9 degrees. Temperatures were predicted to fall to -18 degrees with wind chill values as low as -45. The St. Labre High School and Middle School in Ashland transitioned to remote learning on Wednesday, and canceled school on Thursday.

Rocky Boy Reservation

The National Weather Service forecast a high of -17 degrees in Box Elder on Wednesday, with wind chill reaching -45. Box Elder Public Schools issued a late start and used SUVs and shuttles to pick up students, saying that the vehicles are warmer than school buses.

Rocky Boy Public Schools had school on Wednesday but said that students who missed school due to the cold would be excused.

