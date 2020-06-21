Tribes turn to musicians to raise kids' awareness of COVID

Said tribal Councilwoman Charmel Gillin: "Tribal communities are very unique in many ways, but one of the ways is that we are a people with a spoken language, oral histories, and all of those aspects of our heritage are really in need of preservation. The elders in the community carry those for us."

The reservation has not seen a significant number of COVID-19 cases. The tribes announced last week that four Flathead Reservation residents were diagnosed with COVID-19. The area has seen a total of nine cases since the onset of the pandemic, and no deaths.

But as Mendoza sings, "My fellow Navajos been dealing with the sickness." Leaders on the Flathead Reservation watched with concern as the Navajo Nation's caseload mounted in New Mexico, Arizona and Utah, where more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases have led to more than 300 deaths.

"We have been realizing the potential for great loss and that really puts us in a higher gear in trying to figure out what to do," Gillin said. "We have a little bit of an advantage in being in this remote rural area in Montana so we can observe what's happening around us. We need to use that to our benefit."