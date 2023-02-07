The Trinity Westside Place housing development on Cooley Street is now accepting applications for its two- and three-bedroom rental homes.

The leasing interest list for one- and four-bedroom apartments is also available.

The Westside Place development, a partnership between Homeword, the Missoula Housing Authority and BlueLine Development, is part of a multi-year affordable housing effort. The Cooley Street location accompanies an upcoming housing project on Mullan Road, with a total of 202 homes split between different bedroom configurations.

The project website states: “100 are homes for the workforce/families at Maple Street Commons and 30 are permanent supportive homes called Blue Heron Place.” According to Engage Missoula, the 100 Maple Street Commons apartments are targeted toward Missoulians “living below 70% of the area median income, which is below $41,000 a year for a family of two.”

A Navigation Center with supportive services will also be built on the Mullan site. The 130 Mullan Road homes are expected to be completed in April, according to the website.

The property for the Mullan site came from Missoula County. Nonprofit Homeword secured the Cooley Street property that was previously Skyview Trailer Park.

The construction budget for the project was $35 million, and construction has created or supported 683 jobs in Missoula.

Funding for the project comes from 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, the federal HOME Investment Partnerships program and the Missoula Redevelopment Agency.

The apartments feature a playground, central heating and air conditioning and in-home laundry facilities, along with other amenities. They are also built with sustainable components like LED light fixtures and Energy Star appliances.

Applications are available at homeword.org/trinity/.