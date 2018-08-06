There’s an old weather adage that goes if you don’t like the weather forecast in Montana, try a different app.
Depending on who you believe, it could be as hot as 105 degrees in Missoula on Friday (AccuWeather) or as “cool” as 95 (Monday’s Missoulian).
The Weather Channel and two of three TV stations in town were calling Monday for triple digits that day. So was the Missoulian online.
Meanwhile, KECI and the National Weather Service predicted 97 and 99, respectively.
Prophecies for Thursday also dip and dive around 100 degrees, with AccuWeather again leading the charge at 103.
Any way you slice it, it’s going to be hot, right?
Maybe.
Last Tuesday, Trent Smith eyed the forecast that assured temperatures at least in the low 90s. He loaded up the family and headed for Lake Como, where it was overcast with “a big shield of smoke,” he said. It didn’t reach 80 degrees that day.
Smith works for the National Weather Service in Missoula.
As a meteorologist.
Who’s trained to predict the weather.
“It’s very difficult,” Smith said with a sigh Monday. “Every phone app uses a different company that produces a forecast. The Weather Channel has its own meteorologists, AccuWeather has its own meteorologists.”
It’s science, but a science that has to try to predict the future. Everyone does it by using weather models, and “there are a multitude of weather models out there,” said Smith. “You kind of have to lean one way or another.”
He gave an example, scanning on his computer first through all the European models available. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forces in Reading, United Kingdom, is the world’s largest archive of numerical weather prediction data, according to Wikipedia.
“Not only do we have one model, we have multiple runs of each model,” Smith said.
The coolest run on the European model for Friday in Missoula is 88 degrees.
“I have another model, which is the American version, and with the one model I ran multiple times, its highest temperature gives us 108,” Smith said. “So we know the lowest forecast and we know the highest forecast. Now we have to try to figure out what’s in the middle.”
They do it by weighing factors like flow patterns and climatology. Missoula still hasn't topped the high of 94 degrees set in early July. The record high for Aug. 10 in Missoula 102 in 1928. The high mark for August was 105 in 1961, the third of a string of four record days when the recorded highs were 102, 104, 105 and 103.
The wild card, and the one that left Smith’s family high and dry at Lake Como, is smoke.
“Models don’t handle smoke very well in temperature forecast,” Smith said.
So while this week’s increasing heat looks like it’ll be accompanied by haze from wildfires in California and Oregon, knowing just when and how much is even more of a guess.
The Missoulian's graphics on its weather page are provided by UpdatedWX, which describes itself only as a "business to business" company. Television meteorolgists pull their forecasts together in various ways.
"I look at various weather models and usually follow the National Weather Service," said Mark Heyka, dean of local TV weathermen. "If I don’t agree with the NWS and their assessment, then I completely go out on my own. I tend to differ more in the winter with low temperatures for Missoula."
Smith said because the models all line up, he has “very high confidence” in the forecast for the next four or five days.
“Sometimes we can be as confident only three days out,” he said.
When it comes to predicting the middle of next week, however, “the models are showing me a lot of different scenarios out there,” he said. “I don’t have a lot of confidence that far out.”