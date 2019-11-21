Recognizing all those who helped save the life of Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer is no easy task, but that’s not stopping MHP from trying to thank as many people as possible.
MHP honored troopers and other local law enforcement officials Thursday who were an integral part of the response to back-to-back March shootings that killed 28-year-old Shelley Hays, and left Palmer and Hays' friend Casey Blanchard, and Blanchard's mother Julie grievously wounded. Julie Blanchard died in June.
Lindsey Palmer said in a letter Thursday that her husband is making weekly improvement in walking and speech in his therapy at Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
“Wade is able to say a few small words: yea, no, hi, why, mom and me,” she said in the letter. “He is also working hard on being able to say Mia and CeCe. After six months it is so very nice to be able to hear his voice again.”
He also recently got rid of his arm crutch in favor of a trekking pole, although he still requires some assistance to make sure he is steady on his feet. In the letter, Lindsey said that one of his arms is slowly starting to move again, while the other remains a challenge.
None of this would be possible for Palmer if not for the help of his fellow troopers and other agencies.
“This is Montana law enforcement at its finest,” MHP Col. Tom Butler said. “When the call comes out or a tragic event like this happens, everybody runs to help sort it out and we all offer assistance, regardless of which agency is responsible. … That’s just ingrained in Montana law enforcement from the way that Montana is. Everybody helps their neighbors out when needed.”
Trooper Alex Hiday was honored Thursday with the MHP Award of Valor for acting with bravery when he placed his life in danger to help save Palmer’s life, and also received two MPH Hedstrom awards for his efforts to save the life of Casey Blanchard, and for his response to a crash earlier that week caused by a wrong-way driver.
Sgt. Paul Pfau accepted the awards on behalf of Hiday, who was deployed to Poland.
“We ask a lot of people in public safety and I don’t know that we could ask anything more out of Trooper Alex Hiday in these 24 hours from the crash,” Butler said. “It’s just phenomenal when I look back at this timeline and everything he was involved in.”
In the early hours of March 15, Hiday was responding to a call from Palmer about a suspect vehicle when Palmer radioed in that he was under fire. Hiday arrived at the scene within five minutes and began administering first aid to Palmer, who had been shot three times in the face and neck.
Hiday radioed MPH and asked for medical help while he and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Officer T.J. Haynes applied pressure to Palmer’s wounds.
Haynes was also honored Thursday with the Montana Attorney General’s Award of Commendation for putting his life in danger to help save Palmer, and then remaining on the scene and playing a pivotal role in the search for the suspect.
The two prompted Palmer to remain awake and continue breathing. After the Missoula City Police arrived, Hiday and Haynes helped load Palmer into the rear of a police car that transported him to an ambulance. Hiday continued to help Palmer during the ambulance ride to Providence St. Patrick Hospital and then returned to the scene an hour later to help with security.
Trooper Robert Strauch was also honored Thursday with the MHP Award of Valor for watching over the scene and maintaining communications with Missoula County and MHP dispatch while Hiday and Haynes administered first aid.
Missoula City Police Officers Brian Gorman and Ken Smith, and County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Volinkaty received the Montana Attorney General’s Award of Commendation for their response at the scene, where they helped load Palmer into the police vehicle and conducted security.
MHP Sgt. Sean Finley was recognized for both his response during the shooting and in the months following with the Montana Attorney General’s Award of Commendation.
Finley has remained by Palmer’s side from the ride to the hospital to walks near Palmer’s home.
During Palmer’s time at Providence St. Patrick Hospital, Finley coordinated search efforts for the suspect while also providing support and updates to Palmer’s family and troopers who visited their wounded peer. Finley also arranged travel and accommodations for family members and troopers who accompanied Palmer to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City where he received continued treatment.
Later the day of the shooting, he went to the scene to inspect the vehicles involved and that same afternoon, flew to Salt Lake City. There, he remained by Palmer’s side for several hours each day until relieved 10 days later. He has continued to help Palmer and his family on his path to recovery.
“Words can’t describe what he has done for the Palmer family,” Butler said. “He has been there through everything in this process.”
The Palmers recently returned from a weeklong evaluation at Craig Hospital in Colorado, where they received many suggestions to assist Palmer’s recovery.
“One recommendation was a new communication app that he is really responding to,” Lindsey said. “Wade and I were very impressed with what Craig had to offer. We plan to return as soon as possible for a more intensive program.
“Wade continues to be in good spirits and enjoys being home with his family,” she said. “Thank you to all of you who have said prayers and sent well wishes. They mean so much to us.”
A handful of other troopers and officers also were given commemorative coins from MHP on Thursday, as part of an effort to thank everyone who helped Palmer, from Havre to Salt Lake City.
Officer Gorman said that the overall response from agencies across the state “shows that it is a big family.”
“I don’t even know 90% of the people in the room but they all just come together,” he said at Thursday's event at Stockman Bank. “That's just kind of how it goes.”
Tribal Officer Haynes said it was hard to put into words how he felt seeing so many people work together to help Palmer.
Butler said he hopes the incident can serve as a reminder of the men and women who work in public service and “the risks that we face every day keeping our community safe across the state of Montana.”