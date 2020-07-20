Trooper Wade Palmer retires from MHP

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer retired Monday after an eight-year career, according to a news release from the Montana Department of Justice. Critically injured in the line of duty in March 2019, Palmer received a medical retirement from the agency.

Palmer, accompanied by his wife and children, received a final sendoff from friends and coworkers at Patrol headquarters in Helena on Monday. The Patrol presented Palmer with its highest honor, the Medal of Valor, as well as a retirement award and a colonel’s coin.

"Today is bittersweet," said Colonel Tom Butler in a statement. "On the one hand, we're incredibly thrilled and grateful to have Wade here and are amazed at his progress. On the other hand, no one wants to see a career cut short due to injury."

"Wade’s road to recovery has been a remarkable lesson in faith and perseverance for all Montanans," Attorney General Tim Fox said in a statement. "The safety and blessings we enjoy today are made possible by the courage and sacrifice of first responders like Wade. On behalf of the Montana Department of Justice, we wish the Palmer family the very best as they focus on continued healing during this next chapter of their lives."