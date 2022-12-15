Trout in the Classroom brings watershed to life for Frenchtown students

Growing up, Caitlin Wilcox had a pet Betta fish. Now, the Frenchtown High School junior and her classmates in Hannah Pepper’s advanced biology class are responsible for the lives of about 200 rainbow trout.

Caring for the trout — which the class is raising from eggs to fry — is a lot more involved than Wilcox’s previous experience. It's a process that involves more equipment, frequent (but regimented) feedings and routine testing of the aquarium water.

This week, Wilcox and her class partner, Brayden McDonald, who is also a junior, were responsible for checking and recording the pH balance of the water, as well as the temperature, bacteria and other properties.

“We’ve learned just how sensitive trout are,” McDonald said.

Last school year, the high school science department landed a grant from the Missoula Masonic Lodge covering startup costs of nearly $1,500 to bring a Trout in the Classroom program to its students.

Students began creating a proper home by establishing a bacteria colony in fresh water for their trout eggs about a month prior to receiving them in early November.

After receiving the eggs from the Jocko River Hatchery in Arlee, the students worked to acclimate the eggs to their new environment and released them into the tank. Then began the painstaking process of waiting for them to hatch.

“I worry about them over the weekend,” Pepper said. “ I wake up in the middle of the night (and think) hopefully the chiller didn’t break.”

The trout are now over a month old. Most that have survived to this point have shed their yolk sacs and are capable of floating to the surface of the water and eating independently.

Trout in the Classroom is an environmental education program launched by Trout Unlimited to connect students more directly to their local watershed. For Pepper, it made perfect sense to pair this educational experience with her project-based advanced biology class.

“We were looking for a way to integrate the river into the classroom a little bit more,” Pepper said.

The program also leads to more hands-on experiences for the students. Pepper’s class toured the hatchery and learned how to milt a trout to fertilize fish eggs. They also get to do fish dissections and see large fish at the facility.

Pepper said her students have grown attached to the fish, and some have even considered naming them. But they look too similar to one another to differentiate. Regardless, Wilcox said she’d like to name one Bob.

In the spring, students will release the trout into the Frenchtown Pond State Park.

“Then we can catch ‘em,” said Wilcox, who also likes to fish.