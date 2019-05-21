The Lincoln County Sheriff asked residents south of Troy to lock their homes and stay inside after issuing a "Code Red" alert Tuesday shortly before noon after reports of a man believed to be armed and dangerous.
The sheriff's office issued the alert to residents near Lake Creek Road and School House Lake road areas on Highway 56.
"He may be armed and dangerous," the post reads. "Lock your residences and vehicles and stay in your home."
As the afternoon came to a close without an arrest, Troy School District canceled its regular bus routes for the day, as well as a number of planned after-school events, including an art show and concerts at both the elementary and high schools.
Troy Superintendent Jacob Francom said the school had gone into a "soft lockdown" around noon on Tuesday after the alert from local law enforcement. The designation means students can move around within the facilities, but faculty had to "buzz in" anyone who wanted to move in or out of the building.
Parents were required to pick their children up at school; by about 4:45 Tuesday afternoon, Francom said the last student had just left campus.
"Our biggest concern was we couldn't take kids home on bus to the area that was affected," he said. "It worked really well, the police officers were super-supportive and staff handled everything calmly and clearly."
Francom said administrators would be in contact later on Tuesday night to determine whether they would hold class on Wednesday if no arrest had been made yet, or if there was still a perceived threat in the area.
"We're still waiting for what's going to happen tomorrow," he said. "There's no point of risking the safety of anyone."
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office described the suspect as a 20- to 30-year-old man with facial hair, about 6 feet tall, wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.
The sheriff's office was not immediately available for comment.
The Western News in Libby reported the suspect was the subject of a high-speed chase Tuesday morning but had lost authorities near Troy, per Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short. The sheriff told The Western News the man, driving a stolen pickup, "blew right through" a resident's fence near Lake Creek Road, left the vehicle and continued on foot.
Two Bear Air helicopter was unable to assist authorities in searching for the man, the newspaper reported.
This story will be updated.