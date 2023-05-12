Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has indicated that the country likely will not address Canadian-caused water contamination in the U.S. through the Boundary Waters Treaty, despite a pledge in March to deal with the toxic mine runoff polluting the Kootenai River.

The Ktunaxa Tribal First Nation in British Columbia has for years been at the fore of pushing the Canadian government to address selenium contamination from runoff water at massive open-pit coal mines around Sparwood and Elkford, northeast of Fernie. In trace amounts, selenium is essential to animal health. But in greater concentrations it accumulates in fish and bird ovaries, which leads to fewer eggs hatching, animals hatching with birth defects, and young that die before they can reproduce. The Ktunaxa Tribal First Nation, Kootenai Tribe of Idaho and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in Montana are part of the broader Ktunaxa Nation that was split by white settlers' boundaries.

The toxic runoff comes primarily from waste rock at mines operated by mining giant Teck Resources. It flows into the Elk River. The Elk River flows into the Kootenai River at Lake Koocanusa, a reservoir spanning the U.S.-Canada border and held back by the Libby Dam. From the Libby Dam in Montana, the Kootenai River flows through Libby and Troy, and then into Idaho. Selenium levels above what tribal, state and federal regulations allow — and high enough to harm wildlife — have been documented throughout so-called "Lake K" and the Kootenai River (Kootenay in Canada) downstream of where the Elk River flows into it.

In March, U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a joint statement that mentioned selenium contamination in Lake Koocanusa: "The United States and Canada also intend to reach an agreement in principle by this summer to reduce and mitigate the impacts of water pollution in the Elk-Kootenai watershed, in partnership with Tribal Nations and Indigenous Peoples, and in order to protect the people and species that depend on this vital river system."

For years, the tribes of the Ktunaxa Nation in both countries have pushed the U.S. State Department and its Canadian counterpart, Global Affairs Canada, to refer the issue to the International Joint Commission. The commission is a bi-national entity created by the 1909 Boundary Waters Treaty primarily to address disputes over contamination flowing between two countries that share a continental border riddled with lakes, rivers and reservoirs. A reference would spur the IJC to convene a bi-national "watershed board" of experts and stakeholders who would analyze selenium contamination in Lake Koocanusa and advise on solutions. Such a board would likely include scientists, tribes and governments of all levels from both nations. The State Department has indicated willingness to refer the matter to the IJC. In May 2022, the IJC itself urged Biden and Trudeau to issue a joint reference.

But at an April 28 press conference in New York City, Trudeau stated, "We believe that there are processes that are being followed right now that have a better chance of getting to a resolution" than an IJC reference. The remark came one year after Global Affairs Canada turned away from a joint reference on Lake K selenium. In May 2022, the Ktunaxa Tribal First Nation announced that Global Affairs Canada notified the tribe via email the month before that it would not support an IJC reference. Technically, either nation can send a reference to the IJC by itself. But out of dozens of references, that's only happened one time, according to Robert Sisson, a U.S. IJC commissioner.

The tribes have repeatedly called for action from the Canadian government. On Thursday, the three tribes once again blasted the Canadian and British Columbia governments over what the tribes characterized as unwillingness to engage them and the U.S. via the IJC. In a joint statement, the tribes said Canada "continues to stonewall an IJC reference."

"Canada and the United States were expected to commit to the IJC reference a year ago, but at the eleventh hour, Global Affairs Canada walked away," the tribes stated. "Freedom of Information documents later revealed that Canada’s last-minute reversal followed intense interference by the Province of British Columbia and the mining industry to defeat the joint reference and override Canada’s obligations and commitments to the Boundary Waters Treaty and Indigenous peoples."

When it encouraged a joint reference, the IJC highlighted selenium levels of 9.46 parts-per-billion (ppb) in the Elk River, 4.99 ppb in Lake Koocanusa and 1.4 ppb in the Kootenai River. Levels as high as 150 ppb have been detected around Teck's mines. In the U.S., water quality is more strictly regulated under the federal Clean Water Act than water is in Canada. Montana developed a site-specific standard of 0.8 ppb for Lake Koocanusa, citing state, tribal and university studies that found that current levels of selenium are harming fish there.

In lieu of a joint reference to the IJC, it's unclear how the Canadian government will engage tribes and the U.S. to address those high levels of selenium.

"We are completely baffled by Prime Minister Trudeau’s remarks," CSKT Chairman Tom McDonald said. "Canada and the U.S. created the IJC over a hundred years ago, under the Boundary Waters Treaty, to address transboundary water issues exactly like this one. There is no legitimate reason to avoid the tried and tested IJC process — it is transparent, inclusive, accountable, and enforceable. We welcome further efforts in addition to the IJC, but we are skeptical that Canada’s insistence on an alternative is a delay tactic designed to produce a watered-down IJC process."