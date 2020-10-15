True crime meets history in new podcast on the murder of Frank Little

“One of the ways that the Frank Little case hasn’t been presented to the public is in an … ongoing, serialized way,” Dundas said. With a broad focus and sound design, music and production, it “brings that historical crime to life.”

Three episodes are online now and the season could stretch toward eight weekly releases, with potential bonus episodes.

As with many a whodunit, the series starts with Little’s grisly death. A traveling organizer for the International Workers of the World, he came to rally miners in Butte in 1917 during their strike with the Anaconda Company, an empire that “effectively controlled the state.”

Butte, then the largest city in Montana and provider of the nation’s copper — powering the country — was “the toughest city in the toughest state,” Zach explains in one episode, and the inspiration for Dashiell Hammett’s influential thriller, “Red Harvest.” Against the backdrop ethnic rivalries and nationalism over America’s entry into World War I, tensions were high.

Little was allegedly swept up by a black car with six men. He was found hanged from a trestle. Who was it? The Anaconda Company? Authorities in cahoots with the company? Why wasn’t the case ever solved?

***