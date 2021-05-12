‘True Wild’ shows how wild wolves coexist with people in IWFF’s final week

“They’re not the killers and the diabolical demons that people paint them to be. They’re hard-working animals and we share a lot of similarities with them in kind of our social nature.”

Asher said most people either really hate or really love wolves. She said the fictitious view of them most people hold is polarizing and leads to a lot of problems. But she said after really getting to know their behaviors she just likes them.

“They’re a family group,” Asher said in the film, explaining how they all work together to raise the pups, much like human families do. “And you know, for wolves, they’re not domesticated and they have to eat, so that part I think is hard for people.”

She said wolves aren’t very scary. In fact once when she was surrounded by them, they ran away from her. She compared them to dogs, saying they have similar behaviors and body language. “They’re not as mystical as people think.”

For her, wolves represent the wild. She said she particularly loves listening to them howl.

“Every time I hear them I smile,” she said in the film, as footage showed her mouthing along to a cacophony of wolf howls. “It’s an experience that is what true wild is.”