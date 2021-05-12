‘True Wild’ shows how wild wolves coexist with people in IWFF’s final week

If you sit still in nature for long enough you may just happen upon something magnificent — a meandering grizzly bear, a perched eagle or a playful pack of wolves.
“It’s a patience game though,” biologist Val Asher said. “You have to have patience otherwise you’ll miss it, you’ll miss everything.”
Asher spends most of her time patiently waiting for such encounters. With the vast 114,000 acres of the southwestern Montana Flying D Ranch, owned by Ted Turner, at her disposal, she takes off every day in hopes of watching and learning about the pack of wolves that wander the land.
“True Wild: The Real Story of Wolves on Ted Turner’s Montana Ranch” follows Asher in her life on the property — from the two bison she raised, Brick and Drum, to the way she braves the harsh Montana weather to the way she tracks wolf kills.
The film is one of several still streaming in the final week of the International Wildlife Film Festival. Artistic Director Carrie Richer said she tracked down the filmmakers to add “True Wild” to this year’s roster after a Missoulian emailed her saying she must get it in. And right now it’s one of her favorite’s in the festival.
Asher has been “largely learning what the landscape will tell her through patience and diligence,” Mike Phillips, director of the Turner Endangered Species Fund, said in the film.
In a post-film discussion, filmmaker Daniel Glick said he pursued the movie out of curiosity and a deep love for the mythological wolf. He thought of wolves as these incredible and mythical animals, but through his interactions with Asher while making the film he discovered they’re ordinary creatures.
“There’s a lot of bad information out in the world when it comes to wolves,” Asher said in the intro to the film. “Lots of coffee shop talk that, you know, wolves are bloodthirsty and they just kill everything, and I don’t understand these statements that make them out to be just horrible. It’s just a wolf and it’s just a wolf pack and for the most part they’re just doing their wolfy thing.”
When the wolves first came to Turner’s ranch, theoretically from Yellowstone, some people weren’t happy about it. But Turner let them stay and hired Asher to observe their behavior. She’s been there for years, never meddling with the lives of the wildlife, but learning about them.
The ranch is home to the largest herd of bison in the world, even bigger than the wild one that roves Yellowstone. It’s home to elk, which are hunted by both humans and wolves, and various other wild creatures. They all co-exist in nature’s harmony.
In the film, Asher said that 70% of confirmed wolf kills were animals that were vulnerable or weak in some way. She showed an example with an elk whose bones were misshapen. The wolves do occasionally kill the ranch’s bison, but it’s not enough to affect the business or dwindle the enormous herd. They hunt because they have to eat and they normally kill the weakest prey.
When Glick first made the documentary, it didn’t have a message or purpose beyond just being a case study in Asher’s work and the success of coexisting on the ranch. But when the Montana Legislature recently passed bills to allow wolf hunting, the film took on a whole new meaning.
Senate Bill 314, just one of several anti-wolf bills, was signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte on April 30 and asserts the right of hunters to kill wolves in an effort to reduce the wolf population in the state. A study done by Fish, Wildlife and Parks found that there were roughly 1,100 wolves in the state between 2016 and 2019. Other bills signed by Gianforte will allow the snaring of wolves and allow wolf trapping in areas right outside national parks, in addition to extending the trapping season.
“I hope that the film can get out there and be used in a way that raises awareness of how ignorant this legislation is and how it’s based in misinformation and I think a lack of willingness to understand the wolf,” Glick said.
He believes politicians are using people’s fear of wolves to gain power, he said.
“They’re not the killers and the diabolical demons that people paint them to be. They’re hard-working animals and we share a lot of similarities with them in kind of our social nature.”
Asher said most people either really hate or really love wolves. She said the fictitious view of them most people hold is polarizing and leads to a lot of problems. But she said after really getting to know their behaviors she just likes them.
“They’re a family group,” Asher said in the film, explaining how they all work together to raise the pups, much like human families do. “And you know, for wolves, they’re not domesticated and they have to eat, so that part I think is hard for people.”
She said wolves aren’t very scary. In fact once when she was surrounded by them, they ran away from her. She compared them to dogs, saying they have similar behaviors and body language. “They’re not as mystical as people think.”
For her, wolves represent the wild. She said she particularly loves listening to them howl.
“Every time I hear them I smile,” she said in the film, as footage showed her mouthing along to a cacophony of wolf howls. “It’s an experience that is what true wild is.”
“I think Val Asher ... is just completely like a bad a-- and just really awesome, and I love seeing her talk about the wolves,” Richer said. “And part of what I think makes her such an awesome subject for that film is that she was really reticent in sharing her story and she's really quiet and she's not as smooth and practiced as a lot of the subjects in all of our films, and I just love her real honest, true, wild character that comes through.”
Richer hopes the film, and Asher’s work, will be used as a best practice when it comes to people’s interactions with wild predators. She hopes it will bring progress.
As the film festival wraps up, Richer reflected on the last year. While COVID-19 made it so much of the festival was held virtually, a lot of good came out of it, too. Because of the virtual nature, people from around the world tuned in to watch the films, giving the “international” aspect of it a whole new meaning.
Richer hopes to be able to bring the Wild Walk parade back next year and to hold more in-person screenings, but said there will continue to be a virtual selection to broaden the reach of the festival. Until then, she looks forward to the free closing installation of the festival about whales set for Caras Park on Friday evening.
“So I certainly hope everybody joins us to close out a pretty incredible and historic festival really,” Richer said.