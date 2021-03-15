Trump environmental legacy stumbles in court

The GAO report found FWS “declined to provide an opinion for 18 of the 31 consultation requests … for fiscal years 2018 and 2019, even though (Coastal Barrier Resources Act) requires FWS to provide consultation when requested.” It found the FWS leadership had told its staff “not to respond to such requests due to competing priorities.”

The service had the task of updating maps of the coastal barrier regions along the Eastern Seaboard every five years. In 2015, it received extra funding and staff to meet that requirement. But during the Trump administration, the service failed to meet that requirement and didn’t have a strategy to meet it. Meanwhile, the Army Corps of Engineers had 51 active projects such as dredging canals and restocking sand on beaches that required consultation.

FWS Deputy Director Bryan Arroyo responded on Jan. 28, eight days after the official change of administration. In his letter, he pledged to re-establish the five-year review cycle starting in fiscal 2022, “assuming stable funding and capacity.” He also said the FWS would step up its consultation duties “contingent on available resources” and “to the degree practicable.”