Trump-era proposal impacting federal funding worries Missoula city leaders

Block grants can be used for infrastructure such as water, sewer and streets as well as the acquisition of property. HOME grants allow for creating more affordable housing and can also be used to help provide rental assistance to low-income residents.

Basically, the city governments allocate the money as needed.

Much of the worry by Bozeman and Missoula leaders is what this means to their plans in regards to housing. Both cities are suffering complex housing crises and direct federal money is critical to fixing the issue.

"We are really looking to build more affordable housing in the city," Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich said on Wednesday. "Our residents are clamoring for it and now we're having the rug pulled out from under us."

Some city officials worry state-level issues could be looming.

"What we don't want to do is to be in a position where we are competing at the state level for a pot of money, when we've clearly seen that the Montana Legislature tends not to like cities very much and doesn't believe they have needs," Engen said.