Trump-era proposal impacting federal funding worries Missoula city leaders

A Trump-era proposal that could disrupt funding to large communities in Montana has leaders of cities around the state worried.
On Jan. 19, the White House Office of Management and Budget put forth a proposal that would change the designation for what constitutes a metropolitan statistical area (MSA). Cities over 50,000 population now qualify as an MSA. Under the new rule, the population would need to exceed 100,000.
City leaders in Missoula, Great Falls and Bozeman are all worried. Missoula's population was estimated at 73,000 in 2019. Great Falls was 59,000, and Bozeman 48,000.
Missoula and Great Falls already have the designation of being a MSA, while Bozeman expected to receive designation once the 2020 U.S. Census is finalized.
Federal funding changes based on whether or not a city is designated MSA.
For example, Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) come through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. An MSA designation allows cities to receive a direct allocation of these funds.
"I always say the (CDGB) and HOME programs are among the most effective federal programs because they leave the decisions for deploying those resources to local communities who know what the needs are and are accountable to the community," Missoula Mayor John Engen told the Missoulian on Wednesday.
Block grants can be used for infrastructure such as water, sewer and streets as well as the acquisition of property. HOME grants allow for creating more affordable housing and can also be used to help provide rental assistance to low-income residents.
Basically, the city governments allocate the money as needed.
Much of the worry by Bozeman and Missoula leaders is what this means to their plans in regards to housing. Both cities are suffering complex housing crises and direct federal money is critical to fixing the issue.
"We are really looking to build more affordable housing in the city," Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich said on Wednesday. "Our residents are clamoring for it and now we're having the rug pulled out from under us."
Some city officials worry state-level issues could be looming.
"What we don't want to do is to be in a position where we are competing at the state level for a pot of money, when we've clearly seen that the Montana Legislature tends not to like cities very much and doesn't believe they have needs," Engen said.
The so-called "urban-rural divide" is a cultural phenomenon filled with biases, but has found roots in Montana. The narrative pits urban and rural communities against one another, when in reality they often enjoy a symbiotic relationship that can be beneficial to all parties.
Cities provide centralized locations for services provided by the government, which is why MSAs are treated separately at the federal level. For example, $5 billion of the new CARES Act money is allocated for block grant programs to states, metropolitan cities, urban counties and insular areas.
The MSA designation has also been critical in regards to health care facilities in cities, which serve smaller communities in addition to larger ones.
“The targeted relief funds in the latest COVID relief package are critical for Great Falls first responders, health care workers, and schools,” Great Falls Mayor Bob Kelly said in a release disseminated by U.S. Sen. Jon Tester's office. “But this proposed change could significantly alter or disrupt our ability to receive that support, which would be devastating for our city."
Cities and their surrounding communities also work together in other ways, including long-term regional planning.
Mihelich also explained that if an MSA was created, it would include Bozeman, Belgrade and Gallatin County. They would create a Metropolitan Planning Organization, which would help sort out federal money that would come through the MSA designation.
"It would actually require and encourage and we would embrace the opportunity to do some regional planning with Belgrade and Gallatin County," Mihelich said. "It's an excellent example of a larger city, a smaller city and our county, a more rural area and an MSA — an MPO designation makes that happen.
"So again, another disappointment."
If the three cities in Montana are downgraded, they will be known as a "micropolitan" statistical area instead, which is what areas with 10,000 to 49,000 residents are now called. The new definition of micropolitan areas would be from 10,000 to 99,999.
It is difficult, officials say, to put a number on the amount of federal funding they could lose. Some federal agencies, including Medicare reimbursement programs, use MSA designations in their funding formula while others do not.
“No direct procedure exists for calculating precisely the amount of money distributed through all federal grant programs that use metropolitan area designation, or for determining how changes in the delineations of specific jurisdictions affect the total funding allocated to them,” a 2014 Office of Management and Budget report said.
If pushed through, 144 cities currently designated as MSAs would lose that distinction. The new policy would not take effect until 2023.
