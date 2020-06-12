Trump official visits Missoula, directs Forest Service to expedite environmental reviews

According to a New York Times analysis based on research from Harvard Law School and Columbia Law School, the Trump administration has "reversed, revoked or rolled back 60 environmental rules" and another 34 are in progress.

Aaron Weiss, the deputy director of the Denver-based public lands watchdog and advocacy group Center for Western Priorities, said Perdue's memo "certainly seems like yet another attack on America's bedrock environmental laws."

"We have seen the Trump administration, over the last few weeks in particular, unleash more attempts to undermine laws like NEPA (the National Environmental Policy Act)," Weiss said. "And the end of the order, which is the most important part, is an emphasis on categorical exclusions. They are an end-run around environmental reviews, and that is exactly what they are doing here. The only good news is the Trump administration has a terrible record in court. They keep losing every time they try to roll back protections."

But Perdue said the memo’s directions and protecting the environment are not “mutually exclusive.”

“It’s a matter of moving expeditiously while doing things better in the environmental review,” he said. “It’s not cutting corners environmentally. It’s doing things more speedily and getting even the people who want to have advocates in here having their say in a cooperative way and truly good neighbors…we want to build this from the ground up.”

