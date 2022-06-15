Trust grants may add 200 jobs in Missoula County

Companies seeking support from the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund plan to create more than 200 jobs in Missoula County in the next two years.

Tech company Cognizant, DJ&A engineering firm and TOMIS software company have applied for this quarter’s award from the trust fund, which operates through the Montana Department of Commerce.

The program provides up to $5,000 for every job created that pays higher than the county average wage in support of clients or products based outside the state.

The idea, according to Nicole Rush with Missoula Economic Partnership, is to look beyond Montana’s borders to bring money back into the state.

The Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund was established in 2005 as a perpetual trust set aside by the Montana Legislature.

Missoula County acts as the go-between for the companies applying for the award, and Missoula Economic Partnership contracts with the city to manage the grants once they are awarded.

Rush said this structure creates more certainty and familiarity for the state in distributing the awards.

“It’s an extra level of vetting,” she explained.

She said it’s common for the Department of Commerce to give out multiple awards in a single county.

“I hope they will all be awarded,” she said.

Cognizant plans to hire 200 new employees in the next two years and expand its facilities in the Old Sawmill District.

The new employees will consult with large tech companies on how to implement cloud solutions to enable growth and expansion, according to Carey Davis, manager of global workforce strategy and economic development for Cognizant.

“What’s great is we can do that from Montana,” Davis said.

She added Cognizant hopes to “…build great high-paying tech jobs across Montana and particularly in Missoula through the funds.”

The two other applicants plan more modest hiring increases.

At DJ&A, Human Resources Manager Michelle Halley said the company looks to add 12 new employees in the next year and 10 the year after that.

The interdisciplinary consulting services firm currently employs 100 people, including 76 in Missoula.

Its clients include government entities, tribal agencies and private companies. Halley said the firm has recently seen an influx of work.

Halley said the trust fund application will serve “to just make sure that we are keeping up with the successful delivery of our project work.”

“We’ll need to continue hiring skilled talent at good wages, decent wages, and it’s also a competitive market environment,” she pointed out.

TOMIS software company, a prior Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund grantee that works with tour operators worldwide, looks to bring on 25 new employees.

The new positions would double the company’s current workforce.

Founder Evan Tipton said TOMIS has experienced rapid growth since he launched the business in 2016.

“We are consistently breaking our previous quarterly revenue historic highs,” Tipton said. Year-to-date revenue is up 115% compared with 2019, he added.

Tipton said TOMIS only expects that trend to continue.

“We are very uniquely positioned in what is almost a $200 billion global industry without true competition,” he said.

