Trustees: All students in school daily by Nov. 9

After extensive discussion and public comment at a board meeting Tuesday night, Missoula County Public School trustees approved a schedule that has all students returning to in-person classes five days a week on Nov. 9.
Under the approved transition schedule, MCPS will enter Phase 2, which calls for all students to return to in-person learning, Monday through Friday, by Nov. 9, not including students attending Missoula Online Academy.
In a meeting held via Zoom, a majority of trustees voted to approve the schedule. The number of trustees' hands raised was not clear on the videoconference; Trustee Ann Wake was absent.
However, Trustees Grace Decker and Wilena Old Person voted to oppose the proposed schedule.
“It makes me really nervous to move forward, because I was really nervous about moving forward with the hybrid model,” Old Person said, referencing the spike in cases Missoula County has seen in the last two weeks.
While Trustee Koan Mercer said having all students return makes him anxious, he cited issues with the quality of education on remote learning days under the hybrid model, especially for younger students, as a reason to support the transition schedule to Phase 2.
"Although this draft is temporary, at some point what we're doing right now for K-5 is not adequate and we need to go back to five days a week," Mercer said.
The plan adds an interim phase before reaching Phase 2 called “Hybrid Plus,” which has students learning from home on Mondays like they currently are, and brings all students back to in-person learning Tuesday through Friday.
Currently, students are learning under the Hybrid model, with remote learning Mondays, students with last names starting with A-K in person Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and students with last names starting with L-Z in person Thursdays and Fridays.
Under the schedule, K-5 and 6th-8th grade schools would enter the added Hybrid Plus model starting Oct. 12, which is a short week due to parent teacher conferences. High schools would remain in the current Hybrid model before moving to Phase 2 on Nov. 9.
Under Phase 2, classroom sizes would inevitably increase, with K-5 class size averages ranging between 16-20 students, grades 6-8 ranging between 21-22 students and high schools ranging from 16-17 students per class at the large schools and 12 at Willard, according to MCPS.
Because of the increased class sizes, Watson said social distancing will not be possible under Phase 2.
“With increased student numbers, it will not be possible to maintain 6-ft of physical distancing in our classrooms, so it will be important to follow our other protocols, like wearing face coverings, frequent handwashing and sanitation, and keeping students in cohort groups,” he said last week.
The transition would also stretch school staffing, which is already experiencing a shortage.
Several parents, teachers and community members spoke both in support and opposition of the schedule for a transition to Phase 2.
MCPS said any approved schedule will be assessed on a weekly basis in consultation with the Missoula City-County Health Department.
