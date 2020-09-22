Trustees: All students in school daily by Nov. 9

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After extensive discussion and public comment at a board meeting Tuesday night, Missoula County Public School trustees approved a schedule that has all students returning to in-person classes five days a week on Nov. 9.

Under the approved transition schedule, MCPS will enter Phase 2, which calls for all students to return to in-person learning, Monday through Friday, by Nov. 9, not including students attending Missoula Online Academy.

In a meeting held via Zoom, a majority of trustees voted to approve the schedule. The number of trustees' hands raised was not clear on the videoconference; Trustee Ann Wake was absent.

However, Trustees Grace Decker and Wilena Old Person voted to oppose the proposed schedule.

“It makes me really nervous to move forward, because I was really nervous about moving forward with the hybrid model,” Old Person said, referencing the spike in cases Missoula County has seen in the last two weeks.

While Trustee Koan Mercer said having all students return makes him anxious, he cited issues with the quality of education on remote learning days under the hybrid model, especially for younger students, as a reason to support the transition schedule to Phase 2.