Fall semester at the University of Montana begins in less than a week and students are flocking to Missoula, many of them moving into new dorm rooms and apartments with plain white walls and little resemblance to home.
For many freshman, this will be the first time they are living away from home. Residence Life and the University of Montana work to make the transition painless for students and their families.
Move-in days are scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday. Extra volunteers and UM Housing staff will be on hand to assist with parking and giving directions, John Nugent, the assistant director of UM Housing for staffing and programs, said in an email.
Nugent noted that resident assistants will be available during move-in and throughout the academic year to help new students feel “comfortable and at home in their new community."
For many students, making their living space feel welcoming, whether it’s on or off campus, is just as important as finding their place within the campus community.
“It’s hard to be creative, or even productive, if I’m not in a comfortable space,” said Kirstyn O’Connor, who graduated in 2018.
Elizabeth Otte, a junior at the University of Montana, wrote on Facebook that she filled her freshman dorm room with photographs from home in an effort help with her homesickness. She also made sure her decor was full of bright yet calming colors, ensuring that her room would be a place she could go to relax when the stress of school was mounting.
O’Connor said buying something small such as a plant can go a long way in making a temporary living space feel more like home. O’Connor also advised that students accumulate things slowly and thoughtfully.
“If I buy it, I’ll have to move it,” she said she often has to remind herself.
But, for those more basic necessities such as a couch or dinner table, students have a host of suggestions including Donation Warehouse, Craiglist’s free section and thrift stores.
UM student Vanessa Hernandez bought all of her dishes, cleaning supplies and some home decor at the Dollar Store.
“We only spent like $38 on everything and that would've cost well over $100 by shopping elsewhere,” Hernandez wrote on Facebook.
Student Cal Reynolds offered some smart tips learned while living in a dorm room, including buying a dish tub as a substitute for a sink, which most UM dorm rooms don’t have.
For Alexis Cook, student storage in her small dorm room was a top priority. She advised purchasing items that doubled as storage, such as the over-the-door mirror she used freshman year which opened up, allowing for things to be stored in it.
Griz Welcome is a program during the first few weeks of fall semester to introduce new students to the campus community, and welcome back returning students.
On Aug. 31, the annual Welcome Feast will be held on the Oval, where students can connect with each other and learn more about the hundreds of different student groups and organizations on campus while enjoying free food and live music.