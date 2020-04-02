TSA: Missoula agent tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Transportation Security Administration agent responsible for screening passengers at Missoula International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the TSA.

On Thursday, the agency published information about staff who had tested positive within the past 14 days, a total of 58 cases nationwide. The only Montana case was an agent who worked as a screening officer at the main checkpoint of Missoula International Airport. That person held the evening shift and last worked March 25, according to the agency.

Beginning Friday, the Montana National Guard is expected to begin screening passengers at Missoula and other state airports and train stations for fevers, one of the disease's main symptoms.

As of Thursday morning, there were 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missoula County.

This story will be updated.

