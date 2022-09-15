TSOS looks to relocate to Mullan Road before winter

The new Temporary Safe Outdoor Space on Mullan Road is expected to become operational before winter 2022, according to a planner with the city of Missoula.

Madson Matthias with Community Planning, Development and Innovation presented plans for the new facility to the Missoula City Council Monday.

“The role of this TSOS shelter is to add to the continuum of legal shelters already present in Missoula,” Matthias explained.

The site at 2340 Mullan Road will feature 24 parking spaces and 30 temporary dwellings with up to four beds in each unit. The units are 100 square feet each with a lockable door.

There will also be an office building with four offices, two kitchens, two bedrooms with four beds each, three bathrooms, air conditioning, laundry facilities and a dining room.

The site includes two bathrooms as well, with three bathroom stations in each including a sink, toilet and shower. One station in each restroom has a urinal and another will be ADA compliant.

On-site, there will be an additional container for storage.

“The TSOS is a safe alternative to illegal camps or having people camp in neighborhoods or live in their cars,” said Matthias.

The Mullan Road site replaces the original TSOS location on private land near Buckhouse Bridge on the south end of town.

It also provides an opportunity for the facility to upgrade from tents to pallet shelters.

Relocating the TSOS required a public hearing in front of the city council since the subject land is not zoned for the proposed use, but Title 20 of the zoning code allows local government agencies, in this case Missoula County, to utilize public land for nonconforming uses.

The facility, which is currently home to a county detention facility, is zoned for limited industrial and residential use. The land use designation is regional commercial and services.

Under that designation, Matthias said, “residential space should not necessarily be a primary use but is encouraged as a part of a broad range of mixed uses so long as there are support services within a quarter mile of the development.”

Access to the site will be provided for vehicles via a service road from West Broadway, and for pedestrians via a gate in the southeast corner of the space.

Although the city did not have the option to vote during the public hearing Monday, council members offered support for the move and the benefits the TSOS has already created for vulnerable community members.

“I do think that this site will have a lot more services for people and its location is a lot easier for folks to get to especially if they don’t have reliable transportation,” said Ward 1 council member Heidi West. “…I think it’s a great use of this land and space.”

Ward 3 council member Gwen Jones called the TSOS “a really constructive situation.”

“I’m looking forward to this continuing on,” she said.