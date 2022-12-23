TSOS residents find shelter in local hotel during extreme cold

Approximately 25 Missoulians living at the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space received a holiday gift this week in the form of shelter at a local hotel during the frigid cold spell that descended on Missoula.

Hope Rescue Mission, United Way of Missoula County and the Missoula County government teamed up to find 18 hotel rooms for four nights during the peak cold weather that ripped through the area this week.

“We have an amazing community that has come together to save some lives,” said April Seat with Hope Rescue Mission.

The plans started Sunday when reports of impending winter weather began circulating. Hope Rescue Mission reached out to a longtime hotel partner to secure the necessary shelter for the residents living in tents at the TSOS.

Funds came from an emergency pool of money which allowed the TSOS operators to quickly move program participants into a safe, warm home for a few days. Hope Rescue Mission stationed two staff members at the hotel to perform room checks and communicate between the hotel and the residents.

“It’s going really well,” Seat said.

The transition was challenging for some residents who were used to their familiar surroundings at the TSOS, but she said they were nonetheless grateful to be inside as temperatures plummeted well below zero.

Seat added that staying at the hotel and adjusting to new surroundings is a useful step in the process of supporting unhoused Missoulians on their path toward independence and permanent housing. The TSOS is a specialized program with an application process that provides resources and mentorship to guide Missoulians experiencing houselessness on their journeys to secure housing.

“There’s been some challenges for sure,” Seat acknowledged. One major issue has been a propane shortage. Because of the extreme cold, it’s unsafe to refill propane canisters, which are used to heat the tents at the TSOS.

“The cold weather has changed a lot of our resources,” said Seat.

Fortunately, hope is on the horizon for the TSOS.

After a few weeks of delays, the program is expecting to move into its new location on Mullan Road in early January. There, residences will be equipped with heat and electricity, and bathrooms, an office and other services will be available on-site.

“This will all be solved very soon,” said Eric Legvold with United Way.

Legvold stressed the emergency response at the TSOS has been a collaborative effort.

“We’re forever indebted to (Poverello Center Executive Director) Jill Bonny and her staff at both locations,” said Legvold.

It took coordination to determine where to house the TSOS residents, since service providers determined an influx of 25 or so guests would likely overwhelm the popular Emergency Winter Shelter on Johnson Street.

Partners collaborated to move the residents into a hotel, and volunteers stepped up to provide hot meals every day.

“This is about the partnership between the public and private sector,” Legvold said.