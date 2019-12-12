Thirty years ago, a group of tuba players came together to play holiday tunes in front of the old Merc downtown. A photo of Gary Gillett directing the musicians holding shiny, big, brass horns in the foreground made the next day’s front page Missoulian — something Gillett said was a note of success for them.
It was the city’s first TubaChristmas, but wouldn’t be its last.
“I started it 30 years ago, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Gillett said, who is the director of the Missoula rendition.
The annual event is held in cities throughout Canada, Australia and the United States each December where tuba and euphonium players come together to perform a holiday concert.
On Friday, Missoula musicians of all ages and skill levels will gather at Southgate Mall, rehearse for less than two hours during the day, grab a quick dinner and then perform two unique sets of Christmas music that evening.
“I have no idea who’s going to show up or how many or what the ensemble will be like,” Gillett said, adding some 80 to 100 players usually attend.
A core of about 20 adult musicians comes back year after year, giving Gillett a solid set of experienced players to work with. During the short rehearsal, he has to use time wisely so he can make improvements throughout while still allowing everyone to have fun.
“I encourage younger players with less skill to leave things out they can’t play, because really we don’t have much time to rehearse,” he said. “It’s really just a quick run through, spot check here and there, and then encouraging good players to play out and younger players to back off and just enjoy the experience.”
Carl Smart, who was at the first TubaChristmas back in 1990 and said he hasn’t missed one since, plays what he calls the “baby tuba” or the euphonium. He said Gillett is “magic” with his direction of the group in such a short period of time.
“He has it all thought through and knows exactly how long it will take to get through the ones we’ll perform later,” he said. “He tries to keep them very upbeat and cheerful but once in a while has to crack the whip.”
Smart said his favorite part of TubaChristmas is being with his buddies to do something they all love.
“Just the fun camaraderie,” he said. “It’s exciting to get a bunch of old friends together that indeed play a large brass instrument — it’s special to get them all together at one time.”
In 1990, Gillett, the Big Sky High School band director at the time, gathered several of his students and all of his tuba-playing friends to play outside the Merc. He said there were probably 18 or so players in the group, which is dwarfed by the numbers they get today.
The event moved around for a few years but has been at the mall for the last 25, Gillett said, adding that it’s a central location in town where they can garner a crowd of curious Christmas shoppers.
“There’s a lot of people that will come to the mall on Friday night because they know we’re playing and then do some shopping or get dinner and catch a set of ours,” he said.
This TubaChristmas, to mark 30 years, Gillett has planned a few special treats for concert-goers at the mall.
Dean Peterson, director of the Missoula Symphony Chorale, will sing with the group for a version of “Sleigh Ride” by longtime TubaChristmas arranger Mike Rosbarsky. Gillett also said Mayor John Engen will be at the performance to dedicate Dec. 13 as “TubaChristmas Day” in Missoula.
And Gillett doesn’t want to give too much away, but the performance will feature festive, lighted decorations unique to this year, which were provided by Missoula’s local Walmarts.
Thirty years seems like a big deal to Gillett, but he said TubaChristmas has been able to continue because both the players and patrons continue to come back year after year.
“It’s an annual event that’s got lots of support and brings joy to so many people,” he said. “It’s a fun thing to do, and it’s the right thing to do during this season.”