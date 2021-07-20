Tuesday brings slight reprieve from smoke-filled air

Tuesday was welcomed with somewhat improved air quality and possible thunderstorms and brief downpours, bringing relief to the Missoula area after several days inundated with smoke.
Missoulians were able to breathe in some fresh air, with the air quality index dipping into “good” and “moderate” in the first half of the day. Fluctuation was expected throughout the day, and while smoke has temporarily left the valleys there is still an abundance of it in the region.
“If models are to be believed, a decent amount of that smoke is low enough that it could be pulled down when atmospheric mixing sets in later this afternoon,” said Sarah Coefield, Missoula's air quality specialist, in her Tuesday report.
She expects the haze to continue for the foreseeable future, noting we’re still very early into fire season.
“Southwesterly flow will continue for the next several days, and it will transport smoke into our region,” she said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Missoula was reporting thunderstorms beginning to form across all of north central Idaho and western Montana.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Travis Booth said the weather could be beneficial to firefighting efforts if storms and heavy rainfall happen to pass right over active burns, but could be hazardous if gusty winds sweep the areas.
Possible lightning strikes also pose a threat of new fire starts between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Fires in the western Montana region continued Tuesday, burning thousands of acres of extremely dry vegetation and grass.
Four fires in the Granite Pass Complex west of Missoula continue to ravage the area with 2,108 acres burned at zero containment, with the BM Hill Fire leading the pack at 1,754 acres burned.
The Lolo Creek fire near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center has burned 156 acres and remains a threat to Highway 12. Crews will focus Tuesday into Wednesday on holding the Lolo Creek fire from crossing the highway to minimize impacts to residential, commercial, and recreational travel.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for Granite and Lolo Hot Springs and homes along and accessed from U.S. Highway 12 spanning from mile marker 10 at Martin Creek to the Idaho border.
A warning means residents in the area should be prepared to leave immediately if an evacuation order is issued.
A dry cold front was expected to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, with potential for strong winds which may produce active fire behavior in the area.
In a Tuesday morning update from the Lolo National Forest, the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 reported eight fires in the West Lolo Complex had been contained and command of those blazes has been returned to local authorities. Containment reached 16% with a total of 2,408 acres burned.
The Deep Lookout Mountain fire south of Plains remains at 365 acres burned. Tuesday’s release did not provide an update on containment, which was reported to be at 43% on Monday. Winds and thunderstorms on Tuesday could bring brief periods of increased fire activity.
The Thorne Creek fire, located northeast of Thompson Falls, has expanded to 2,043 acres burned. On Monday, the fire slowly spread west down the Thorne Creek and Winniemuck drainages. Similar to the Deep Lookout fire, winds threaten progress made on containment and could increase fire activity. Its location in the steep, rugged terrain of the Cube Iron/Silcox area also adds difficulty to combating it.
As of Tuesday, all fires in the West Lolo Complex are being managed under full suppression strategy, with fires being prioritized based on the risk they pose to public and firefighter safety.
The Burnt Peak fire southwest of Troy grew to 2,066 acres on Tuesday and remains at 13% containment, a Kootenai National Forest update said. Using the advantageous conditions from cloud cover on Monday, firefighters constructed a fireline ahead of the windy conditions predicted for Tuesday.
Monday’s "red flag" warning from the National Weather Service was no longer in effect as of Tuesday.
Stage II fire restrictions will go into effect for most lands administered by the Bureau of Land of Land Management in the agency’s Western Montana District, starting on July 22, according to a press release.