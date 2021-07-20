Tuesday brings slight reprieve from smoke-filled air

Tuesday was welcomed with somewhat improved air quality and possible thunderstorms and brief downpours, bringing relief to the Missoula area after several days inundated with smoke.

Missoulians were able to breathe in some fresh air, with the air quality index dipping into “good” and “moderate” in the first half of the day. Fluctuation was expected throughout the day, and while smoke has temporarily left the valleys there is still an abundance of it in the region.

“If models are to be believed, a decent amount of that smoke is low enough that it could be pulled down when atmospheric mixing sets in later this afternoon,” said Sarah Coefield, Missoula's air quality specialist, in her Tuesday report.

She expects the haze to continue for the foreseeable future, noting we’re still very early into fire season.

“Southwesterly flow will continue for the next several days, and it will transport smoke into our region,” she said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Missoula was reporting thunderstorms beginning to form across all of north central Idaho and western Montana.