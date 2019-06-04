The Tuesday evening Missoula Farmers Market starts this week and, just like at the Saturday markets, people on the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) can double their purchasing power when they buy fresh, locally grown food at these community gatherings.
The Double SNAP Dollars program, funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, allows anyone using SNAP Dollars (formerly known as food stamps) to get twice as much bang for their buck at the farmers markets in Missoula on any amount up to $20 per person per market.
Kim Gilchrist, the food access program manager at the nonprofit Community Food and Agriculture Coalition in Missoula, said the program “helps food-insecure Montanans afford more fresh, local produce by doubling the purchasing power of their SNAP benefits.”
The program introduces new customers to the market by bringing in people who ordinarily wouldn’t shop there, which boosts the incomes of local farmers, she noted.
“Last year, nearly 1,000 SNAP recipients shopped at the Missoula markets, and about half of them were new customers,” Gilchrist said. “Which is also good for vendors, particularly new ones who are just starting out.”
She said it’s especially good for farmers trying to build their customer base.
The Tuesday market runs from 5-7 p.m. from June to September at Caras Park.
Nearly 2,500 low-income Montana residents used the Double SNAP Dollars program in 2017. Those purchases put $274,000 into the pockets of local farmers, which means the money was recirculated in the local economy rather than going to out-of-state agricultural conglomerates.
For more information on SNAP benefits at farmers markets, visit DoubleDollarsMT.com.