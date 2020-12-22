Tuesday snowfall needs to stick around for a white Christmas

Any snowfall in western Montana Tuesday will have to last a couple days on the ground for Missoulians to get a white Christmas this year, which is a gamble given only around an inch is expected to accumulate in the valleys.

“(Tuesday) is definitely the most questionable day,” said Travis Booth, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “We’re going to have snow showers off and on throughout the day and into the evening hours and I’d imagine there’d be variable road conditions.”

Mountain passes are likely to be covered and valleys could see snow-covered roads as snow showers pass through, he said. Sudden visibility reductions and slippery conditions are possible, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will be in the mid- to low 30s and drop to the low 20s at night.

“We could certainly pick up an inch or so and if that can hang around until Christmas day, it will be colder, so there is that chance,” Booth said. “Unfortunately I wish we were expecting more snow on Tuesday to increase the chances of a white Christmas. It will definitely be dependent on the snowfall hanging around.”

The most snowfall is expected along the Montana and Canadian border, including in Eureka, the Yaak and West Glacier.

