Turning the page: Books moved from old to new Missoula library

Missoula Public Library staff donned hard hats and construction-orange Monday as they embarked on the fourth day of the library’s book transfer, moving the library’s entire collection to its new building next door.

Staff drove modified trailers with book carts between the two, keeping the books in order from the beginning of the process to the end. Karl Olson, director of the Library Foundation, said the book move has been a long-awaited step in the overall transition to the new library, under construction since fall 2018.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “This is the first time the staff really gets to interact with the building, and turn it into the kind of place that the community invested in and wants to see.”

Due to coronavirus concerns, the library wasn’t able to use volunteer help for the move. Only employees could work. With more than 100,000 books and just 30 staff on hand, Olson said the work of the book movers was that much more impressive.

“It's quite a process. But that’s been one of the upsides of the pandemic — we’ve had the time to do really thorough planning,” he said.