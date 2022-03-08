Two arrested for allegedly possessing fentanyl, heroin, meth in Missoula

A Missoula duo was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of possessing and intending to distribute heroin, meth and fentanyl.

Devin N. Farley, 39, is charged with three felonies: criminal possession with intent to distribute, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and unlawful use/possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture. He is also charged with misdemeanor theft.

Cheye A. Andrade, 35, is charged with four felonies: criminal possession with intent to distribute, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and unlawful use/possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture.

Missoula police learned Sunday that Andrade was possibly staying at the Broadway Inn in Missoula, according to charging documents. She had an outstanding felony warrant for possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. Officers went to the motel and executed a search warrant on the room in which Andrade was suspected to be staying.

Farley is a known associate of Andrade’s, charging documents said. When officers entered, both individuals were in the room. Andrade went into the bathroom and closed the door and failed to comply when she was directed to exit. Police entered the bathroom and found Andrade holding two syringes with what looked to be heroin. She appeared to be trying to empty the substance into the sink.

Officers noticed two methamphetamine pipes, two handgun holsters, a locked container and two other containers that are commonly used to store dangerous drugs in the room.

Police recovered a container with multiple Ziploc baggies containing a distribution quantity of what looked like methamphetamine, charging documents said. In a safe, police found more bags with what was believed to be meth along with nine blue “M30” fentanyl pills, heroin, an assortment of broken pills and rubber containers with a powder consistent with heroin. They also found $1,470 in cash and several syringes.

Police found small baggies littered throughout the room, something officers know indicates the intent to package and distribute drugs. They also found a scale. The methamphetamine in the room totaled an estimated 511.8 to 2,559 doses of the drug.

State prosecution noted the high amount of drugs recovered in the arrest, pointing specifically to fentanyl, which is responsible for numerous recent overdoses in the Missoula community.

Missoula Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway set bail at $75,000 for Farley. His arraignment hearing is set for March 21 in Missoula County District Court. Andrade refused to appear in court on Tuesday.

