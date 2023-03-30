Two bills trying to fix a failing law enforcement arrangement in Lake County were tabled in the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.

But a third bill still has a chance to resolve the disagreement between the county and state over who handles felony crime on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Senate Bill 127 required the state and Lake County to agree on reimbursement for criminal jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation and House Bill 478 would appropriate $42 million to Lake County for assuming jurisdiction over the reservation. Both failed to advance on Wednesday.

Both bills concern Public Law 280, which grants certain states criminal jurisdiction over some reservations. Since 1963, per an agreement between the state and tribes, Lake County law enforcement has collaborated with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes under the law.

Under Public Law 280, felonies committed by tribal members on the Flathead Reservation are handled by local county law enforcement, rather than by the Bureau of Indian Affairs or FBI. And since 1990, the CSKT has been prosecuting misdemeanor crimes committed by tribal members on the reservation — helping shoulder the burden of the county’s jurisdictional responsibility.

But Lake County has alleged for years that it has not been reimbursed by the state for assuming this job.

Lake County Commissioners in January voted to withdraw from Public Law 280, and their decision will take effect in May. Commissioners said they wanted to give lawmakers time to pass legislation that would reimburse the county.

If the Legislature does not approve a reimbursement deal and Lake County officially withdraws from the agreement this spring, the state could then have to assume criminal jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation. To do so, the state would likely need to provide a police force, detention center and court facilities, among other things. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, who sponsored SB 127, estimated these startup costs would cost the state more than $100 million.

The tribes have not officially weighed in on the Public Law 280 legislation or the commission’s decision to withdraw.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte said his administration “has been actively involved in trying to resolve the situation.”

“We need to get a resolution,” he said. “Law enforcement has to be properly funded.”

House Bill 479, which also concerns Public Law 280, passed out of the House Judiciary Committee as amended on Monday and is still alive.

Hertz said this bill “is the vehicle we are moving forward with” after the other two bills failed.

Brought by Rep. Joe Read, R-Ronan, HB 479, with the corresponding amendment, would authorize the Department of Justice to enter into a binding contract with Lake County for the county to assume law enforcement activities on the reservation. It would also appropriate $27.5 million to the Department of Justice to reimburse the county for assuming jurisdiction. If passed, the bill would take effect in July and terminate in 2028.

Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade, asked about discrepancies in the appropriations requested, and Rep. Donavon Hawk, D-Butte, said Read didn't know "quite how much money he needed back." Rep. Amy Regier, who chairs the committee, added that "it's hard to put a number on this."

Hertz said with the amendment, the bill could allow the “state, tribes, federal government and Lake County to work on a solution for the issue long-term.”