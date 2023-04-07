Grants totaling $33.7 million from the federal Infrastructure Law will fund projects to to strengthen the wood products economy and promote sustainable forest management at several Montana sites.

Two Montana-based wood products companies, Wooden Haus Supply/Stolze Timber Systems in Whitefish and Marks-Miller Post and Pole, Inc. in Clancy will receive $1 million and nearly $510,000, respectively, in wood products assistance funding. These funds are to improve facilities that purchase and process wood byproducts from ecosystem restoration projects on federal or tribal lands to reduce the risk of wildfire, insects and disease.

In addition, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will receive nearly $170,000 for the implementation of timber water crossings. These temporary bridges for skidders and other heavy forestry equipment protect water sources like streams, creeks and wetlands during forestry operations, and make activities like removing hazardous fuels more sustainable.

Forest restoration created byproducts like small-diameter trees and woody biomass, which has historically been of little market value. This announcement provides $29 million to establish, reopen or improve businesses that purchase and process these byproducts.

More than two-thirds of the funded businesses will use byproducts from forest restoration and hazardous fuels reduction on landscapes identified in the Forest Service's Wildfire Crisis Strategy.

The money is also aimed at businesses and employers in disadvantaged communities and tribal communities. Most of the funded proposals will be implemented in disadvantaged communities as identified by the Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool. Funding will also directly support tribal communities that are expanding manufacturing capacity.

Information on funding for innovative uses of wood, wood processing facilities and the Forest Service's temporary bridges program can be found at fs.usda.gov/science-technology.