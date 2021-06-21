Two candidates join Missoula mayoral race ahead of filing deadline

Greg Strandberg and Shawn Knopp filed for candidacy in the Missoula mayoral race on Monday ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline for municipal elections.

Strandberg is the publisher of bigskywords.com, a Missoula-based blog. Knopp is a project manager at Montana Glass of Missoula, according to his LinkedIn page.

"Housing, housing, housing. This is the main issue," Strandberg said in an emailed comment on Monday when asked why he chose to run. "Most of the developers are saying the reason it's taking so long to build are the slow city permitting and regulation process, which can take up to two years. Electing (John) Engen again is doubling down on failure."

Knopp did not respond to a late request for comment on Monday evening.

The term is for four years and the annual mayoral salary is $96,158. Strandberg and Knopp join incumbent John Engen as well as Jacob Elder, a University of Montana law student.

Engen is seeking his fifth term.

“I look forward to continuing my conversation with the community about the future of Missoula and who can best provide the leadership our city needs and deserves," Engen said in a statement emailed to media on Monday.

